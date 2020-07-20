Cop admits filing false report about accident, forfeits job

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A police officer has admitted that he struck a parked vehicle with his police cruiser and then filed a report with his department that falsely claimed he struck a utility pole.

Thomas Foster, 33, a Keyport resident who served with the Middletown Township police force, pleaded guilty Friday to falsifying records, according to the the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. He's expected to receive a probation term when he's sentenced Sept. 21 and will be allowed to apply for a pretrial program that could potentially lead to his record being expunged.

Foster, who had joined the force in August 2014, will forfeit his job as part of his plea and is barred from holding public employment in New Jersey. He had been suspended without pay since the charge was filed last month.

Foster was assigned to a road repair project when the crash occurred in July 2019. He filed an accident report that stated he was backing out of a parking spot near his home when he struck a pole, but authorities say an investigation determined that he struck a parked pickup truck, causing damage to both vehicles.