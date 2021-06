RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Joshua Tramaine Allen.

A news release from the governor’s office on Wednesday said the 33-year-old Allen was last seen alive in Marshville on Jan. 23, On Feb. 9, Allen’s body was found in a wooded area in Wingate, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.