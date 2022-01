SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana appeal court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of a man who killed a Shreveport police officer in 2015.

Grover Cannon had appealed his conviction in the slaying of officer Thomas LaValley. LaValley was shot to death after responding to a call about an armed, suspicious person who was threatening neighbors. It happened in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood, according to a release from Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart.