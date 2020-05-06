Convicted former Chicago schools chief leaves prison

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett has left a federal prison where she was serving a sentence after pleading guilty in a multi-million dollar kickback scheme.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that records indicate that the 70-year-old Byrd-Bennett left the federal prison in West Virginia where she was serving a 4 1/2-year prison sentence. The paper reported that while Byrd-Bennett is technically still in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, she has been assigned to a residential re-entry office in Cincinnati. The Bureau of Prisons still projects Byrd-Bennett's official release date as June 28 of next year.

In 2016, Byrd-Bennett pleaded guilty to fraud charges for her part in a scheme that steered $23 million in no-bid contracts to two education firms for a more than $2 million kickback.

She was sentenced to prison the next year and reported to the minimum security facility in West Virginia later that year.