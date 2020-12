RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A convicted felon was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for having weapons and ammunition during a demonstration in Richmond, federal officials said.

Matthew Lee Frezza, 37, of Chesterfield had a homemade assault rifle, a handgun, a ballistic vest and eight magazines when the truck he was riding in was stopped by Richmond police on June 12 after leaving the Robert E. Lee monument, Virginia U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said Thursday in a news release.