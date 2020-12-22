Consultants urge immediate changes for St. Louis-area police

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in St. Louis and St. Louis County are lagging far behind their counterparts elsewhere in the U.S. and lacking broad strategies to fight crime, an outside consultancy concluded.
Two reports released Monday by New York-based Teneo describe distinct challenges for the city and county's police departments, including a reliance on outdated policies and practices and detrimental rancor over the hiring, promotion and disciplining of personnel, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Teneo, which received funding from the Centene Corp. and other major St. Louis businesses, also cites a lack of coordination between the city and county as a roadblock to improving crimefighting in the region.