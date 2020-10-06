Construction to shut eastbound lane of West Avenue in Darien

DARIEN — The eastbound lane of West Avenue in the area of Edgerton Street will be closed for construction from Oct. 7 through Oct. 21, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to Darien police.

The construction is related to the Federal Realty project, which involves a plan to redevelop the eastern portion of the Noroton Heights Shopping Center.

Traffic officers will be present to facilitate alternating traffic flow on West Avenue. Minor delays should be expected and it is recommended that motorists seek alternate routes.

In addition, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the aforementioned dates, West Avenue in the area of Edgerton Street will be completely closed to eastbound traffic. Detour signs will be in place to direct eastbound traffic around the construction site. The westbound traffic lane on West Ave will remain open.

Darien police say pedestrians, bicyclists and joggers should seek alternate routes or proceed with caution in this area during times of construction.