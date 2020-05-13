Construction starts in New Mexico on 35K acres for wind farm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Construction has started on 35,000 acres of state trust land for the La Joya Wind Farm in New Mexico’s Torrance County.

The project about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the Village of Encino includes a mix of private and state trust land.

Avangrid Renewables was awarded the state land by New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard through an open bid process last September.

When completed, the project will consist of 111 turbines and have a total generating capacity of 306 megawatts.

The portion sited on state trust land will include 74 new wind turbines capable of generating a total of 207 megawatts.

The project is expected to be in operation by the end of this year.

Once operational, the output of the La Joya Wind Farm will be delivered to the Public Service Company of New Mexico.