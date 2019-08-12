Conservative Giammattei wins Guatemala elections

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Conservative Alejandro Giammattei has blazed a long, strange path to Guatemala's presidency, which he won on his fourth try.

The 63-year-old spent several months in prison in 2008, when he was director of the country's prison system. Until courts prevented some of the more popular candidates from running in this year's race, he also appeared to be a long-shot candidate in a tumultuous campaign season.

But his get-tough approach to crime and his socially conservative values finally parlayed favor with Guatemalan voters in a presidential runoff on Sunday.

With about 98% of polling places reporting, the country's Supreme Electoral Council said that Giammattei had about 58% of votes, compared to about 42% for former first lady Sandra Torres.