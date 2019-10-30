Conservation & Conversation series starts next week at Darien Nature Center

The Darien Pollinator Pathway, the Darien Nature Center and the Conservation Committee of the Garden Club of Darien will hold the first in an educational series called “Conservation and Conversation.” The Darien Pollinator Pathway, the Darien Nature Center and the Conservation Committee of the Garden Club of Darien will hold the first in an educational series called “Conservation and Conversation.” Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Conservation & Conversation series starts next week at Darien Nature Center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Nov. 6 at 6.30 p.m. the Darien Pollinator Pathway, the Darien Nature Center and the Conservation Committee of the Garden Club of Darien will hold the first in an educational series called “Conservation and Conversation.”

This first event, “Water for Life,” to be held at the Darien Nature Center, will focus on maintaining and protecting the precious water supply in our area.

The event is an interactive forum, providing guests the chance to meet and talk to local groups about water supply and quality, and organic yard and lawn care alternatives. Nisha Nalawade, a Darien High School student who created a water usage survey for the Town in the summer, will help guests take the survey and learn easy steps to save water. Other partners include the Town’s Advisory Committee on Sustainability, the Norwalk River Watershed Association,

The Friends of Gorham’s Pond, BYO Darien, the Gardener’s Center and Florist, Mowgreen, an organic lawn care company, and Gopure water filter company. The event is free and open to everyone. Light refreshments will be served. The Darien Pollinator Pathway is a collaboration of the Garden Club of Darien, the Darien Nature Center, the Darien Library, the Darien Board of Realtors and the Gardener’s Center and Florist.

For more information about their work, their website is www.pollinator-pathway.com/Darien or follow them on Instagram at @darienpollinatorpathway