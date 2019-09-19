Connecticut unemployment rate unchanged in August

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's unemployment rate was 3.6% in August, unchanged from July and down four-tenths of a percentage point from the same month a year ago.

The state Labor Department released its monthly job report on Thursday. It says the monthly payroll survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Connecticut gained 2,800 net nonfarm jobs last month, to 1,697,200 when seasonally adjusted.

The biggest gain came in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 1,400 jobs last month. The service sector, professional and business sector, trade transportation and utilities, construction and mining, and government all saw increases.

The state lost jobs in education and health services, information and manufacturing sectors.

The report says Connecticut has now recovered more than 83 percent of jobs lost during the 2008-2010 recession.