Connecticut skatepark named after man who died by suicide

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — From a young age, Alex Jamieson was the one always there to lend a caring ear to those who needed to talk, but tragically at 22, Jamieson, who had long battled depression, died by suicide earlier this year.

Even though his life was short, Alex Jamieson's legacy is destined to be a force in helping others through the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Foundation, begun by his older brother, Jamie Jamieson.

On Saturday, the Milford Skate Park, a place Jamieson loved and frequented to make himself happier, was renamed The Alexander Jordan Jamieson Memorial Skate Park, and a lively festival full of live bands — he was also a musician — was held. The day included material on suicide awareness education, food trucks, foundation merchandise and most importantly, the event aimed to "start a conversation in town about depression," organizers said.

Alex Jamieson was open about his battle with depression and was being treated, but still, the handsome young man — talented guitar player and adored by all — lost the struggle this spring.

Jamie Jamieson, a fire department captain at Electric Boat in Groton, started the foundation a few weeks after his brother's death and he said the support from the community has been phenomenal.

Jamie Jamieson said he went into fast action following his little brother's death after reading an Instagram post by Alex about he wanted to help people battling depression.

Alex's work helping others will live on through the foundation.

Alex's mother, Debbie Jamieson, said about 800 people were at Alex's wake and the common refrain was they didn't how they would get the through the tragedy without Alex, because he's the one they always turned to in troubled times such as those.

Aside from education around suicide, the central objective of the foundation is a scholarship for a musical instrument and lessons for a child fighting depression. It's starting local and Jamie Jamieson hopes to take it "National as quick as possible."

"He was very loving — he's the kid who would walk up to a stranger and say, 'Hi,' " Jamie Jamieson said. As a 12-year-old, Alex once wore a sign that said, "Hugs for Free," his brother recalled.

"I've already heard people say we've reached people," positively in opening the conversation about suicide, Jamie Jamieson said, and that is the overarching goal.

"People think they're alone fighting depression. They don't know how many people are battling depression," he said. He said the stigma around suicide shouldn't exist either.

Debbie Jamieson, said her son was funny, always in motion, and "He loved being there for other people." She said the outpouring Saturday was touching and she hopes headway will made in removing the stigma around suicide.

Alex Jamieson's close friend, Jimmy Barbetti, 26, said his friend was, "a real chill dude," outgoing and a "people person."

Barbetti said the skate park was Alex's happy place and they skated there nearly every day.

"It's awesome we renamed the park in his honor," Barbetti said.

The Milford Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename the skate park, as a result of a Change.Org petition one of his friends started that quickly grew to 3,000 plus signatures.

