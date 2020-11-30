Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will be giving $9 million in grants to more than 150 nonprofit arts organizations including theaters and symphonies to help them offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.

The grants from the state's COVID Relief Fund for the Arts are funded by aid from the federal CARES Act that was approved in March for coronavirus relief.

“Connecticut’s arts community provides an incredible amount of good for our state and supports thousands of jobs,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. He said many nonprofit arts organizations are struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The grant program is aimed at helping performing arts centers, art schools and performing groups that need the money to stay open and that have had to curtail operations during the pandemic. Qualifying groups receive a base grant of $5,000, and the state also matches 50% of funds they raise.

The largest grant recipients include the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, $551,400; the Hartford Stage in Hartford, $542,200; the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, $532,100; The Bushnell theater in Hartford, $480,900; the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, $376,200; and the Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, $365,800.