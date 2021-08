BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut firefighter died Thursday, two days after falling ill while responding to a blaze that destroyed a historical building in New Hartford, officials said.

Colin McFadden, 26, a firefighter and EMT with the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department for six years, died at UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. Fire officials said he had undergone emergency surgery and his doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that caused him to become ill.

Fire departments across the state offered condolences on social media, and Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all state and U.S. flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in McFadden's honor.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said in a statement.

“This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency," the governor said.

Fire department and police vehicles escorted McFadden's body from the hospital to a funeral home in Bristol on Thursday. Firefighters at departments along the route saluted him as the procession went by. Funeral services have not been announced.

McFadden was one of nearly 100 firefighters from the region that responded to the blaze at New Hartford House early Tuesday morning. Two other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

All 22 residents who lived in the building were accounted for, but several pets were missing. The building, which dated to 1850, was torn down Wednesday. It had six businesses on the ground floor and 14 apartments above. Only its brick facade was left standing after the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.