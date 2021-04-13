Connecticut echoes feds, recommends pause on J&J vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it is recommending that COVID-19 vaccine providers take a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal health authorities investigate reports of blood clots.
None of the cases, which occurred in six women and are considered rare, occurred in Connecticut, the agency said in a statement. Roughly 100,000 Connecticut residents have received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious problems, DPH said.