Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to be sworn in for second term

As Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont embarks on a second term in office Wednesday, he faces a larger majority of fellow Democrats in the General Assembly and a rosier state budget picture compared to when he first took office in 2019, given the state's record cash reserves and a projected $1 billion operating surplus.
But the Democrat, who easily won reelection in November after guiding Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic, also faces pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to address the state's continuing affordability issues, including high housing costs, taxes and the continuing impacts of inflation.