Congresswomen urge Biden to stop pipeline in Minnesota visit MOHAMED IBRAHIM, Associated Press/Report for America Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 6:53 p.m.
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. The state of Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court. The novel case names Manoomin — the Ojibwe word for wild rice — as the lead plaintiff. Wild rice is sacred in Ojibwe culture and a traditional source of food. The lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago in the White Earth Band's tribal court, is the first "rights of nature" enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court and the second such case to be filed in any U.S. court.
Winona LaDuke stands for a portrait during a rally against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline and other pipeline projects at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Protesters descended upon the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday to rally against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline as the project nears completion.
Hundreds of water protector protesters show up at the front grounds of the State Capitol for a rally against Line 3 and other pipeline projects at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Protesters descended upon the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday to rally against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline as the project nears completion.
Activtsts, who identify as water protectors, stand outside of an area controlled by Minnesota State Troopers as they remove other activists occupying the site at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Activists had assembled at tipi and made a ceremonial fire at the site in days prior.
6 of6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive congressional allies urged President Joe Biden on Friday to stop construction on Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement, even as the project nears completion and the options to stop it dwindle.
Omar was joined by U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, Cori Bush, of Missouri, and Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, and Minnesota state Sen. Mary Kunesh, at a news conference in Minneapolis. The Democratic women called on Biden to revoke a federal water quality permit and stop the project, as the president did with the Keystone XL pipeline the day he took office.
