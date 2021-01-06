Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK , Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 12:37 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.
The typically routine proceeding Wednesday will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort stay in office. The president's Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to the election results, heeding supporters' plea to “fight for Trump” as he stages a rally outside the White House. It's tearing the party apart.
Written By
LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK