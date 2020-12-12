Congress passes Collins bills to protect dementia patients

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bipartisan proposal backed by Maine's Republican senator to protect Alzheimer's disease patients from exploitation has passed both houses of Congress.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins joined colleagues on both sides of the aisle to propose the Promoting Alzheimer's Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act. The proposal is designed to make sure the U.S. Department of Justice's elder abuse training materials consider the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia disorders.