Comptroller: Memphis charter school leaders stole thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former top officials at a Memphis charter school stole hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years, according to the Tennessee comptroller's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Wednesday that former executive director Corey Johnson, former finance director Robert Williams and former nutritional services director Michael Jones misappropriated funds while working at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences charter school between July 2015 and February 2021.