NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A plan to expand business at a central Louisiana assembly facility will create 78 new jobs, officials said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Alliance Compressors LLC announced last week that the company is investing $45 million to add a third assembly line to its 400,000-square-foot facility in Natchitoches. The assembly line is being added to keep up with increased worldwide demand for energy efficient air conditioning.

“We look forward to moving ahead with this expansion and creating new job opportunities for area residents,” said Brent Schroeder, the company's chairman, in the news release.

The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,000, plus benefits, said Louisiana Economic Development, the state organization tasked with creating jobs and improving economy opportunity.

Installation of new equipment is set to begin next month. The work should be completed by March 2023.

“The expansion not only reaffirms the company’s commitment to the region, and to creating jobs for residents of rural Louisiana communities. It also joins the growing number of companies in our state capitalizing on the economic opportunities created by the energy transition," Edwards said.

The expansion will also involve a reconfiguration of the plant’s production flow that will lead to a 30% increase in efficiency and productivity, the LED said.

To lure the expansion, the state offered Alliance an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart and a $1 million performance-based grant to help with equipment costs. The company is also expected to use the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.