Company: Arizona mine project remains underway after ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it may appeal a court ruling against its planned use of forest land to store waste rock from a proposed new copper mine but that it also will continue planning for a nearby related project that would include using private land.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service went outside a federal mining law by approving Toronto-based Hudbay's plan to store waste rock on mining claims in the Santa Rita Mountains on the Coronado National Forest in southeastern Arizona.