Community picnic to celebrate opening of Highland Farm

There will be a community picnic to celebrate Highland Farm's soft opening.

All are invited to eat, dance and socialize at Highland Farm’s community picnic.

The picnic is free and will take place Sunday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 560 Middlesex Road. The rain date is Aug. 9 at the same time.

The picnic is a collaboration between the town’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Darien Nature Center. It represents the soft opening of Highland Farm and the conclusion of Darien Nature Center’s Summer Nature Challenge.

“It will be a wonderful gathering in this gorgeous parcel with a great band,” said Pam Gery, Darien’s Parks & Recreation Department director, at the July 15 Parks & Recreation Commission meeting.

Preregistration is required through Parks and Recreation. To register, visit the Darien Parks & Recreation website, darienct.gov and search Community Picnic/Soft Opening for Highland Farm.

Highland Farm is in the location of the former Ox Ridge Hunt Club. It’s about a half-mile walking loop and it’s the first ADA compliant walking loop in the town of Darien.

For the picnic, attendees can either bring their own food or beverage, or preorder a “picnic package” from one of many event partners, including Heights Pizza, Sipsters, Michael Joseph’s or Palmer’s.

Picnic packages can be picked up on the way to the event.

For entertainment, Exit Ramp Band will be performing.

COVID-19 precautions

As a precaution, due to the pandemic, there will be safety circles for families to sit in that are 15 feet apart. These socially distanced circles will be painted on the grass where families can eat and listen to the entertainment. Circles will not be assigned. They will be on a first come, first served basis.

Masks will be required when not inside each family’s circle.

Under the current phase of the state’s reopening due to the pandemic, the event would be capped at 100 people. This number can change. There will be updates posted on the town website.

“We will have registration through our software that will help us keep track of the numbers,” Gery said.

