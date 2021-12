Contributed photo / Courtesy of the YWCA Darien /Norwalk and the Riverbrook Regional YMCA

Contributed photo / Courtesy of the YWCA Darien /Norwalk and the Riverbrook Regional YMCA

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk, in partnership with the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton, recently served as ambassadors to organize a coat drive to help One Warm Coat, a nationwide nonprofit.

The groups identified Person to Person as a nonprofit organization that was in need of coats as they ran the holiday coat drive.

Jarred Barnes, chief operating officer at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, picked up 50 coats for the drive. YWCA board Chair Aidan Welsh picked up an additional 25 coats.

They both delivered the coats to Person to Person at 76 S. Main St. in Norwalk for distribution.

One Warm Coat partners with nonprofit agencies across the United States every year to distribute new and gently worn coats to organizations in need. Last winter, because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, One Warm Coat saw a 50 percent decline in volunteer coat drives. As a result, the need for coats was especially urgent in 2021.

One Warm Coat provides free coats to children and adults who are in need, while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability.

Since 1992, One Warm Coat has worked with volunteers and sponsors to hold more than 40,000 coat drives. It has collected nearly 7 million coats, which have been distributed to people in need through a network of more than 1,000 nonprofit partners across 50 United States.

Individuals and organizations can become involved with One Warm Coat by donating coats, holding coat drives and making financial donations. For more information, visit www.onewarmcoat.org.

Shelter from the elements is a basic human need, along with nourishing food, drinkable water and a safe place to sleep, according to the YWCA of Darien/Norwalk. One Warm Coat believes in each person’s right to protection from the cold, and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is dedicated to giving women the support and the tools that they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices and raise healthy families.

Resident to lead board at Make-A-Wish CT

Tracey Yurko of Darien has been appointed as chair of the board of directors at Make-A-Wish Connecticut, which makes life-changing wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

She has served on the board of directors of the nonprofit organization since 2017.

Yurko is the chief legal officer, corporate secretary and a partner at Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, which is the world’s largest hedge fund. She is a member of its executive and operating committees and also oversees the legal and regulatory departments there.

Credited with championing diversity and inclusion, particularly among women, Yurko is the recipient of the Corporate Counsel’s “2020 Women, Influence and Power in Law General Counsel of the Year” award. It honors individuals who have made a difference in the legal profession.

She graduated with honors from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, received a graduate of sciences degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduated from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Before joining Bridgewater in 2012, Yurko practiced with the international law firms Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy as well as Dewey and LeBoeuf.

Make-A-Wish CT, based in Trumbull, seeks to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood, according to President and CEO Pam Keough.

Research shows that children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength that they need to fight their illnesses.

Working together, donors, supporters, staff and volunteers across Connecticut unite to deliver hope to wish children and their families — when they need it most.

The nonprofit organization has granted more than 3,600 wishes to local children. For more information, visit wish.org/ct.

Atria Darien celebrates work of local artist

The Atria Darien assisted senior living retirement community is hosting a wine reception to open its monthly art exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

The event will feature the work of local artist Steve Fritsch. His artwork will be on display at the Atria Darien throughout January.

The event will take place in the Gratia Gillespie Art Gallery of the Atria Darien, which is located at 50 Ledge Road in Darien.

Darien Library kicks off wellness programs in 2022

The Darien Library is hosting a series of programs that are geared toward personal wellness throughout January.

The programs are designed to help people who are looking to reset their lives in 2022 or who want to start new habits in the New Year. Participants will learn a variety of new skills and information to lead them through 2022.

The programs will include evenings with authors who specialize in such topics as personal retreats, sleep science, and plant forward diets as well as talks by local experts in microgreens and plant propagation.

The first program will be “The Art of Coziness with Vanessa Young” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Participants will embrace the winter season with practical tips for finding comfort and happiness at home with Young, who is a cooking instructor and an educator.

To register for this program and other January wellness programs with the Darien Library, visit darienlibrary.org/events/.

Students honored with Dean’s Award at Colgate

The following students from Darien were recognized for earning the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence in the the Spring 2021 semester at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.

All of the students received a term grade point average of a 3.3 or higher, while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade.

The local students who earned the Dean’s Award are:

Chase Cleary, an art and art history major who graduated from Darien High School;

Bruce Ferguson, an economics who graduated from Darien High School;

Elizabeth Genovese, an English major who graduated from Darien High School;

Thomas Sulger, an international relations major who graduated from Darien High School;

Sage Gupta, an economics major who graduated from Darien High School;

Brian Minicus, a political science major who graduated from Darien High School;

Michael Minicus, an economics major who graduated from Darien High School; and

Isabel Larino, a political science major who graduated from Darien High School.