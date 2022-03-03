Community news: Webinar to explain the concept of transit-oriented developments to Darien, and more Staff Reports March 3, 2022
Historic Rowayton has received a $1,000 donation from the Darien Sail and Power Squadron. Squadron Commander Mark Dam presents the check to Wendell Willis Livingston, president of the Rowayton Historical Society.
The Good Wife’s River chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its history essay contest. The winners are: Elizabeth Abelson, first place, Ox Ridge (front center); Seren Samy, second place, Ox Ridge (front left); and Pavana Attonito, third place, Hindley (front right). Honorable mentions went to, in the back row from left, Cole Coghlin, Tokeneke; Victoria Brupbacher, Hindley; and Simona Sordoni, Ox Ridge.
A new art exhibit called “State of Inspiration: Connecticut’s Art Colonies” will hold an opening champagne reception at 7 p.m. March 18 at the Museum of Darien. One painting in the exhibit will be “Old Lyme Gardens,” circa 1915, by Frank Vincent Dumond.
Webinar to detail transit-oriented communities
Fairfield County’s Center for Housing Opportunity in partnership with the Regional Plan Association will host a free webinar conversation for Darien residents on “Equitable Transit-Oriented Communities” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.