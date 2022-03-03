Community news: Webinar to explain the concept of transit-oriented developments to Darien, and more

Fairfield County’s Center for Housing Opportunity in partnership with the Regional Plan Association will host a free webinar conversation for Darien residents on “Equitable Transit-Oriented Communities” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The panelists will be:

David Kooris, Regional Plan Association co-chair, president of Stamford Downtown, and former deputy commissioner for economic and community development for the state of Connecticut;

Peter Harrison, director of Desegregate CT, a coalition advocating for more equitable, affordable and environmentally sustainable land use policies in Connecticut;

Mark Barnhart, director of the Office of Community and Economic Development for the town of Fairfield; and

Alyssa Norwood, program manager for the Institute for Sustainable Energy at Eastern Connecticut State University.

The event will be moderated by Evonne Klein, a former commissioner of housing for the state and a former Darien first selectwoman.

The panel will explain the concept of transit-oriented development in detail and answer questions about their environmental impacts; the potential impacts on a community’s affordable housing stock; and any other questions raised at the event.

To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_23v4JNZWQ7a4uSvPu4i17g.

Power Squadron donates to Historic Rowayton

Historic Rowayton has received a $1,000 donation from the Darien Sail and Power Squadron.

The squadron is supporting the mission of the Raymond Boathouse Museum, according to squadron commander Mark Dam.

The Board of Trustees of Historic Rowayton recently opened the museum with a goal of conserving the maritime heritage of the community.

The squadron is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to teaching boat safety, offering courses for the Connecticut Boating Certificate and many others.

Christian Science church holds talk on prayer, healing

Nate Frederick, a practitioner of Christian Science healing, will present a talk on “Learn To Pray and Heal: A Spiritual Adventure” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 2331 Post Road.

The talk is free and open to the community.

The event will focus on universal healing precepts and teachings of the Christian Science beliefs. Frederick will share examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science. He will also touch on the life of Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science movement.

For more information, visit christiansciencect.org/darien.

DAR names winners of history essay contest

The Good Wife’s River Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2022 American history essay contest for fifth grade students.

The winners are: Elizabeth Abelson of Ox Ridge School, first place; Seren Samy of Ox Ridge School, second place; and Pavana Attonito of Hindley School, third place.

Three students earned honorable mention: Cole Coghlin of Tokeneke School, Victoria Brupbacher of Hindley School and Simona Sordoni of Ox Ridge School.

The essay topic was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 11, 2021. Students were asked to imagine losing a brother in World War I and to explain why it is important to remember people who gave their lives to serve the U.S.

The annual contest is sponsored by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Winning essays go on to compete at the state, northeast and national levels.

Exhibit features Impressionist art created in CT

An opening champagne reception will be held at 7 p.m. March 18 at the Museum of Darien for a new art exhibit called “State of Inspiration: Connecticut’s Art Colonies.”

The exhibition will feature 40 paintings from the private collection of Tom and Marianne Davies of New Canaan.

Connecticut became a magnet for artists looking for inspiration as the Impressionaist movement took hold in the U.S. during the late 1800s century. The exhibit will explore the unique appeal that Connecticut offered to young artists returning after studying abroad.

To register for the reception, visit museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233. The cost is $40 for members, $50 for nonmembers. The museum is located at 45 Old Kings Highway N.

Thriving Youth Task Force hosts workshop

The Thriving Youth Task Force in Darien will host a free virtual workshop at 7 p.m. Wednesday on “Creating a Family Frame: How to Set the Boundaries Your Child Needs to Thrive.”

The event will feature Georgette Harrison, a licensed professional counselor with Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, and Tracey Masella, a licensed clinical social worker with Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

It will be an interactive discussion, with time for questions. Parents will learn how to navigate challenging conversations about substance use with their children, while building strong and healthy relationships.

To register, visit communityfunddarien.org/tytf-programs-and-events. A recording of the program will be available after the event.

Library offers course for Food Explorers

Join the Darien Library for a virtual course on “Food Explorers: Chocolate Chickpea Truffles” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Don’t be fooled by the chickpeas, they make the truffles creamy and delicious — you won’t even know they are there. Turn cooking time into family time when you cook along on Zoom.

Participants will need a food processor and the following ingredients for this recipe: Choice of nut butter (peanut, almond, cashew, or sunbutter); rolled oats; one can of chickpeas; maple syrup; two cups of chocolate chips; sea salt (optional); sprinkles (optional); and any other toppings (optional).

Registration is required at www.darienlibrary.org/event/5649.

Learn more about taxes, retirement

The Darien Library will offer an in-person workshop on “Taxes, Upcoming Changes, and Your Retirement” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in the Community Room.

The workshop will discuss current tax law, potential changes to tax law and strategies to get to as close to “tax-free” in retirement as you can. Samples of retirement analysis and strategies to transition to a more favored tax position with your savings and “tax-free” legacy concepts to consider.

The presenter will be Michael Alimo, an investment advisor who has devoted the past 18 years to serving clients around the state and New England at his USA Financial & Tax Services LLC.

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/5463.