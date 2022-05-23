Community news: Tiny Miracles Foundation in Darien hosts gala, car donated Staff Reports May 23, 2022
Abilis Gardens & Gifts is holding a Summer Sip and Shop event on Wednesday, June 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a a 25 percent discount offered in the whole store The business is located at 50 Glenville St. in Greenwich.
The United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced the appointment of Margo Amgott as its interim president and CEO.
The gift of a fully refurbished used car has changed the life of a family. Matt deGarmo recently reached out to his friend Leelee Klein, who is president emeritus of the Tiny Miracles, to find a qualifying family for the gift. The Tiny Miracles Foundation is located in Darien.
The nonprofit organization Shatterproof is holding its sixth annual Showdown on the Sound in Darien to honor Darien resident Michael Taylor, shown, on Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Weed Beach.
Tiny Miracles Foundation hosts gala
After nearly a three-year hiatus, The Tiny Miracles Foundation hosted its annual gala in person May 6, raising nearly $300,000 for the organization’s programs and honoring community leaders who advocate for the families of premature babies in Fairfield and New Haven counties.