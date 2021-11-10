Community news: Theatre 308 at Darien High to present 'Metamorphoses,' and more

Darien High School’s Theatre 308 will present Mary Zimmerman’s “Metamorphoses” as its fall drama.

Based on Ovid’s collection of ancient Greek and Roman myths, the play melds classic and contemporary elements to explore love, transformation and the enduring relevance of myth in our world. The play is set in and around a pool of water as a symbol of reflection and transformation.

Live music composed by DHS student John Raskopf accompanies the storytelling.

The production is directed by DHS English and drama teacher Andrew Rejan. Set construction and the stage crew are led by Middlesex Middle School teacher Tim Sorensen.

Over 50 students have contributed to the creative process as actors, musicians, stage managers, composers, artists, designers, set builders and technicians.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 in the Darien High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students/seniors and $20 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at theatre308.org.

All audience members are required to wear a mask in the auditorium and surrounding areas.

Expert to speak on ‘Our National Forests’

Author Greg Peters, former director of communications at the National Forest Foundation, will discuss his latest book, “Our National Forests,” in a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The talk is co-sponsored by the Darien Library, the Darien Nature Center and the Barrett Bookstore.

In his book, Peters delves into the stories of the nation’s landscape, revealing what makes our national forests so extraordinary and worthy of our attention. He explores the forces that have shaped the U.S. National Forest System and the effects of deforestation, issues of sustainable use, wildfires, Native rights, and forest access for diverse populations. Many of our forests’ concerns are the same as those facing our society, the library says on its website.

To register for the talk, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5339.

Authors to dish about ‘Cooking Simply’

Sam Sifton, author of “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes” and founding editor of New York Times Cooking, will team up with Dawn Perry, author or “Ready Set, Cook,” for a virtual discussion called “Cooking Simply.”

The program, sponsored by the Darien Library, aims to simplify the art of cooking. Attendees will learn tips for cooking intuitively and confidently, whether they are serving up a regular weekday meal or a holiday feast.

The event, co-sponsored by Barrett Bookstore, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5360.

DAC offers craft workshops for adults

Registration is open for two craft-making events for adults — the “Sip and Succulents Workshop” and “Wreath Workshops” — at the Darien Arts Center.

At the “Sip and Succulents Workshop,” pour a beverage of your choice and dig in for celebration of fall’s bounty and Thanksgiving. Participants will be designing and creating a succulent-adorned pumpkin with preserved florals. Learn step-by-step how to create and take care of your plant arrangement to enjoy for months. Fee includes a pumpkin, handpicked healthy succulents, preserved mosses, and preserved florals and pods.

Sign up with friends and bring your own beverage for a fun night out with Imaginariums by Elissa. The workshop, which costs $55, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

The “Wreath Workshop” will take place on two dates: from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 10. The cost of each workshop is $70.

This traditional holiday class returns. Attendees are invited to enjoy a night out for a festive wreath-making workshop. Wreaths and materials will be provided, participants are welcome to bring extra decorations to give your wreath a more personalized look.

Participants can bring their own wine and refreshments, and are encouraged to sign up with friends.

To register, visit darienarts.org or call the Darien Arts Center at 203-655-8683.

The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall.

Ballet premieres at Darien Arts Center

“Mi Vida,” an original full-length work from the East Coast Contemporary Ballet, will make its premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Weatherstone Studio of the Darien Arts Center.

A wine reception and meet-and-greet will follow the performance.

“Mi Vida” is set in 1950s Cuba to the music of Cuban composer and piano virtuoso Ernesto Lecuona.

It is an intricately woven tale of six artists, whose individual and collective lives are as vividly charged as the art they create. “Mi Vida,” which means “My Life,” also offers up passion, conflict, romance and surprises.

The East Coast Contemporary Ballet is a nonprofit organization that presents ballets that push the physical and artistic boundaries of contemporary dance, while using the tradition of classical ballet. A dance instructor at the Darien Arts Center is one of group’s founders.

Members of the nonprofit have performed recently in the Fairfield County Dance Festival at Weed Beach in Darien and previously at the DAC.

Tickets are $35 and are available at darienarts.org. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

Art show opens at Talmadge Hill church

The Talmadge Hill Community Church will host an exhibit of art from the book “Welcomed. Loved. Called — A Book of Meditations and Reflections” featuring the work of Christina Klumb, a local artist and church member.

There will be an opening reception for the art exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Merritt Room of the Talmadge Hill Community Church at 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Road in Darien. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will be open through Sunday, Dec. 5, featuring illustrations for each chapter of the book. Klumb also serves on the church’s Care Committee and offers her creative talents to many church projects.

All are welcome at church’s Thanksgiving service

Residents of all ages are invited to attend a Thanksgiving service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at the First Church of Christ, Scientist.

The service will include readings from the Bible and from the “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” by Mary Baker Eddy. There will be songs of Thanksgiving, and the Thanksgiving Day Proclamation from President Joe Biden will be read..

The service, which will last an hour, is open to people of all ages. It will also be available on Zoom; the link can be found at christiansciencect.org/darien/.

The church offers regular Christian Science church services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, with Sunday School provided for people up to the age of 20. Wednesday services are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist, is located at 2331 Post Road in Darien. For more information, visit the website or call 203 655-2772.