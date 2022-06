This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

A total of 17 students from Darien graduated from Greens Farms Academy in Westport on June 9.

The local graduates are Lane Murphy, Andie Durkin, Conor Minson, Jed Morgan, Will San Jose, Lilly Sutter, Liza Dowling, Katherine McNamara, Jonty Hammer, Patrick Murphy, Grant Miller, Andie Morelli, Thomas Edwards, Kyle Haas, Harrison Stevens, Kevin Kuryla, and Reed Falkenrath.

Dowling received the Barbara Conlan Award for achievements in biology and the Angela Van Acker Award for commitment to community service.

Hammer received the Amy Schwartz Award and OJ Burns Award for achievements in literature and writing.

Murphy received the Marijane Beltz Sportsmanship Award, and Stevens received the Mandarin Award. San Jose received the Upton Award for English and was named to the Cum Laude Society along with Morgan and Murphy.

Atria Darien hosts live radio show

A group of seniors performed a live radio show at the Atria Darien, an independent and assisted senior living retirement community.

The residence hosted the encore show last Saturday, with 10 senior citizens performing the New Year’s Eve Party episode of “The Burns and Allen Show,” starring George Burns and Gracie Allen that was originally broadcast Dec. 30, 1948.

The following locals starred in the show:

Bob Mitchell, 96, a Navy veteran of World War II who had s career in sales for Ford.

Marcia Gillis, 86, a world traveler who said she made several new friends during rehearsals.

Elizabeth “Betty” Cappadona, 84, and Gus Cappadona, 87, who have three children.

June is also Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Health Awareness Month. Studies show that creative projects such as the radio show help seniors stay mentally healthy and lessen symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Atria’s engaged life programming offers interactive events for residents to maintain an active lifestyle.

Authors to speak at reading kickoff

The Darien Library will kick off its 2022 adult summer reading program with a special soiree at 7 p.m. June 29 with two authors of historical fiction.

Kate Quinn will discuss her newest book, “The Diamond Eye,” with Beatriz Williams. History and strong heroines in literature are also on the lineup.

To reserve a seat and to enjoy “Diamond Eye” cocktails, refreshments and good company, register at www.darienlibrary.org/event/evening-kate-quinn-conversation-beatriz-williams.

Registration is required. If you are unable to attend in person, you can join event via Zoom, with registration at the same link. The event is co-sponsored by Barrett Bookstore.

All participants will be entered into a raffle for book giveaways and for an amazing Adult Summer Reading grand prize.

A lifelong history buff, Quinn is the bestselling author of “The Alice Network,” “The Huntress” and “The Rose Code.” Williams is the bestselling author of “Our Woman in Moscow,” “The Summer Wives” and “Her Last Flight.”

Middlesex music marks Flag Day

Music students at Middlesex Middle School recently banded together to make a video in honor of Flag Day, which is June 14.

The recording was recently made on June 9, with the eighth grade orchestra, the seventh and eighth grade camerata singers, and the sixth grade Viva Voce group at the school taking part.

Kempo Karate holds tourney

The Kempo Karate martial arts studio in Darien held its annual karate tournament on Sunday, June 5.

There were a number of achievements by Kempo Darien students as competition came from across Connecticut and New York. Kempo Karate is located at 537 Post Road near the Trader Joe’s grocery store.

Garden Tea raises garden funds

The Mather Homestead Foundation raised funds for gardening and beautification projects on its property at its second annual Garden Tea event May 26.

Guests enjoyed the event in the Mather Homestead’s restored gardens, with tea boxes prepared by Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Foods.

Catie Marron, author of “Becoming a Gardener: What Reading and Digging Taught Taught Me About Living,” gave a lecture in the Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center. The event was presented in partnership with Barrett Bookstore.

The Homestead was previously home to Stephen Mather, a conservationist who founded the National Park Service. For more information, visit www.matherhomestead.org.

Selleck Woods parent company earns honor

The Alzheimer’s Association honored LCB Senior Living LLC, the parent company of the Residence at Selleck Woods in Darien, as a 2022 Corporate Champion award winner.

LCB was honored for its support of the Alzheimer’s Association, including the annual sponsorship by its 34 communities of the association’s signature Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day events.

Based in Norwood, Mass., LCB and other providers of memory care services to seniors rely on the Alzheimer’s Association for guidance, education and resources in caring for those with dementia. The company offers independent and assisted living services to more than 2,000 seniors as well as a Reflections Memory Care program for those with dementia.

LCB owns and/or operates 34 senior living communities, including the Residence at Selleck Woods at 1 Parklands Drive in Darien.

The award was given at a gala celebration held at the Westin Copley Hotel in Boston last month that raised more than $1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, visit www.lcbseniorliving.com.

Veterans Circle hosts Flag Day

Darien honored old glory with a ceremony on Flag Day at the Veterans Circle in front of Darien Town Hall.

Monuments and Ceremonies Commission and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6933 hosted the town’s annual ceremony on June 14

Veterans and residents recited the poem, “I Am Your Flag” at the gathering.

Town selectmen and the VFW color guard participated as old flags were collected and retired and as a new flag was presented and put on the flagpole at Town Hall. VFW members also held a ceremonial flag-folding.

Visitors invited to bird sanctuary, nature trail

The Darien Community Association is inviting the public to enjoy the bird sanctuary and nature trail on its meadowlands property at 274 Middlesex Road.

The entrance gate is located on the right side of the back parking lot.

Visitors are asked to passively enjoy the space, to close all of the gates and to stay on the trail. Dogs are not allowed on the trail for the safety of the wildlife.

Recently, students from the Methodist Family Center Preschool in Darien paid a visit the bird sanctuary and nature trail.

The sanctuary is open during daylight hours, except during scheduled events. Groups can schedule special visits by calling the Darien Community Association at 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.