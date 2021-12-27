Community news: Santa Claus visits the Mather Homestead in Darien, and more

Santa Claus, his of his three elves and some of Santa’s other helpers recently brought joy to more than 70 children and their families at “the barn” — the Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center of the Mather Homestead.

Children from Darien, New Canaan and towns as far away as Lyme made ornaments, prepared bags of “Comet’s Candy” to take home, pinned the nose on Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and enjoyed a visit from the Noroton Fire Department Ladder 30, Darien’s tallest ladder truck, led by Capt. Jack Butcher. The event was held on Dec. 11.

Full-time custodian for Darien Library sought

The Darien Library is seeking to hire a full-time custodian.

The job is under the building engineer. The position pays a minimum of $52,500 a year, with the salary commensurate with experience. Previous professional cleaning experience is required, along with basic computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Outlook.

For specifics on the duties and responsibilities of the position, visit https://www.darienlibrary.org/jobs-ft-custodian.

To apply, send a resume to the Director of the Darien Library, Kiera Parrott, at kparrott@darienlibrary.org.

The Darien Library is located at 1441 Post Road.

Darien Community Association annual appeal underway

The Darien Community Association is now at 65 percent of its fundraising goal in its annual appeal, a jump from 41 percent a week ago.

Through Dec. 31, donors’ gifts to the nonprofit will be matched by the “Friends of the DCA.”

To make a donation, visit dariendca.org/donate/.

New bridge card game boot camps, classes offered

The Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Road, is beginning new bridge boot camps and new bridge card game classes in January.

A one-day Beginning Bridge boot camp set for 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 6 will focus on major, minor and no trump openers and the general play of the hand with a brief recap of each hand after it has been played.

The cost for members of the Darien Community Association is $40, $50 for nonmembers. Minimum and maximum enrollment totals will apply.

The registration deadline is Jan. 6 at dariendca.org/events/beginning-bridge-boot-camp/ or by contacting the Darien Community Association at 203-655-9050.

A one-day Intermediate Bridge boot camp set for 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 5 will also focus on the general play of the hand with a brief recap of each hand after it has been played.

The hands will consist of bidding common conventions including Stayman, Jacoby transfers, takeout doubles and overcalls, among other plays.

Register online by Jan. 3 at dariendca.org/events/intermediate-bridge-boot-camp/ or contact the Darien Community Association at 203-655-2050.

The Darien Community Association is also beginning new bridge card game classes in January.

Bridge Basics Review, which picks up where the previous Bridge Basics 2 class left off and includes negative doubles, slam bidding, weak two bids and Michael cue bids, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on either five Mondays or five Wednesdays between Jan. 24 and Feb. 23.

There are also Beginning Bridge 3 classes, which include suit and no trump openings and basic conventions from 9 to 11 a.m. on five Thursdays from Jan. 27 to Feb. 24.

For all of the Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays classes, Darien Community Association members pay $150. The members of the public pay $175.

Register online for the Monday classes by Jan. 20 at dariendca.org/events/bridge-basics-review-mondays/ or contact the Darien Community Association at 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

Register online for the Wednesday classes by Jan. 24 at dariendca.org/events/bridge-basics-review-wednesdays/ or contact the Darien Community Association at 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

Register online for the Thursday classes by Jan. 25, at dariendca.org/events/beginning-bridge-3/ or contact the Darien Community Association at 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

In keeping with current COVID-19 protocols in the bridge community, the instructor for all of the classes will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination from all class enrollees.

The instructor for the boot camps and the classes is Joan Bergen.

Blue Wave Swim and Dive Team wins first meet of the year

The Darien High School Blue Wave Swim and Dive Team recently held its first meet of the year against the Greenwich High School Cardinals at the Darien YMCA on Dec. 16.

In the first event, Darien’s 200-meter medley relay team of Jake Dansker, Henry Peters, Ryan Roberts and Matt Scalise earned second place with a time of 1:42.61.

A senior, Roberts also earned a second place finish for the Wave in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51:89.

A sophomore, Peters posted a second place finish in the 50 free with a time of 22.71.

In the 100 free, Dansker earned a second place finish with a time of 50.71.

Roberts had a fantastic race in the 500 free and took first place with a time of 5:00.01.

The 200 free relay of Peters, Zalewski, Moles and Sedlock resulted in third place with a time of 1:41.14.

Dansker won second place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.61.

The 400 freestyle relay had Scalise, Dansker, Yika-Nacarino and Roberts placing second with a time of 3:29.16.

The Blue Wave Swim and Dive Team will hold its next meet on Jan. 5 against the Danbury Hatters at the Darien YMCA.

Students make holidays brighter for children part of program

East School in New Canaan got together to deliver some holiday cheer to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are served by the STAR Inc. Rubino Family Center.

Each child in the early invention pediatric therapy program received a handmade card with a cheerful holiday note along with a book to enjoy during the holidays from students, staff, parents and volunteers at East School. The event was coordinated by STAR Inc. board member Amanda King Heavey of New Canaan, Principal Kristine Woleck, the Parent Teacher Council and the Community Service committee of volunteer parents. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade participated.

A specially curated selection of books that address unique abilities, inclusion, diversity and kindness will be shared at the school and donated to the STAR Rubino Family Center lending library.

STAR Inc. Lighting the Way is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving infants to adults impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with providing support services to their families.

Through the STAR Rubino Family Center, STAR Inc. provides a multi-lingual program for children from birth through age 8 who are experiencing or are at risk of developmental delays.

The program is supported by the New Canaan Community Foundation and The Community Fund of Darien, along with other grants.

STAR Inc., headquartered in Norwalk with offices in Darien and New Canaan, offers developmental evaluations, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and special education, behaviorial supports, assistive technology, translation and family supports to more than 600 families throughout mid-Fairfield County.

Interested families may contact the director of the STAR Rubino Family Center, Barbara Fitzpatrick, at starrubino@starct.org, by calling 203-855-0634, or by mailing the center at 120 East Ave. in Norwalk.

For more information, see the STAR Early Intervention Services video at https://vimeo.com/643649500/91ef63e03f or visit starct.org for more information about STAR, Inc.