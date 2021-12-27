Community news: Santa Claus visits the Mather Homestead in Darien, and more
Santa Claus recently brought joy to more than 70 children, and their families at the Mather Homestead Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center “the barn” on Saturday, Dec. 11. Santa, his three elves, and Santa’s other helpers greeted children. Children made ornaments, prepared bags of “Comet’s Candy” to take home, pinned the nose on Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and enjoyed a visit from the Noroton Fire Department “Ladder 30,” Darien’s tallest ladder truck, led by Captain Jack Butcher.
STAR Inc., Lighting The Way board member Amanda King Heavey of New Canaan and her son, Will Heavey, above, a student at East School in New Canaan, along with students in kindergarten through the fourth grade, the Community Service committee of volunteer parents at the school, the school’s Parent Teacher Council, and East School Principal Kris Woleck recently came together to give a holiday gift to all of the children served by the STAR Rubino Family Center.
The Darien High School Blue Wave Swim and Dive Team held their first swim, and dive meet of the year against the Greenwich High School Cardinals at the Darien YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 16. Sophomore Henry Peters, above, competes in the 100 breaststroke event at the meet.
The Darien High School Blue Wave Swim and Dive Team held their first swim, and dive meet of the year against the Greenwich High School Cardinals at the Darien YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 16. Senior Ryan Roberts, above, swims in the 200 medley relay.
The Darien Community Association is beginning new Bridge card game classes, and new Bridge boot camps in January.
Santa Claus recently brought joy to more than 70 children, and their families at the Mather Homestead Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center “the barn” on Saturday, Dec. 11. Santa, his three elves, and Santa’s other helpers greeted children. Children from Darien, New Canaan, and towns as far away as Lyme, made ornaments, prepared bags of “Comet’s Candy” to take home and pinned the nose on Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Santa Claus visits the Mather Homestead in Darien
