Community news: Rocktoberfest returns to Darien, and more
1 of21
The work of Lisa Thorén, who is a mixed media artist, is currently on exhibit in the Darien Arts Center gallery lobby. Thorén is a Silvermine Guild member and was a past president of the Darien Arts Center. Her award-winning art has been included in Art of the Northeast, Parsons Alumni shows, Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif, the national Faber Birren shows, as well as locally at the Rowayton Arts Center, Darien Nature Center and the Museum of Darien. To purchase art, inquire at the art center's office at 2 Renshaw Road, which is located behind the town's Hall, or call Arts Center at (203) 655-8683. Forty percent of proceeds from the exhibit, will support the Arts Center. To find out more about the Arts Center, visit the Arts Center's website at darienarts.org, or also call (203) 655-8683.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of21
The Darien Arts Center, and the Darien Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the second annual ROCKtoberfest outdoor fall event at Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Road in Darien, to benefit the Arts Center, and the Department. The event will feature three musical guests, family-friendly activities and food, drink, and craft vendors, from noon until 6 p.m., Oct. 2. Parking, and admission is $25 per car. Walk-in admission is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at darienarts.org. Musical guests Shotdown, Waller and Doug Allen are performing at the concert. The raindate is Oct. 9. Call (203) 655-8683 for more information. ROCKtoberfest 2020 attendee Eve Anderson is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21
The Darien Arts Center, and the Darien Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the second annual ROCKtoberfest outdoor fall event at Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Road in Darien, to benefit the Arts Center, and the Department. The event will feature three musical guests, family-friendly activities and food, drink, and craft vendors, from noon until 6 p.m., Oct. 2. Parking, and admission is $25 per car. Walk-in admission is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at darienarts.org. Musical guests Shotdown, Waller and Doug Allen are performing at the concert. The raindate is Oct. 9. Call (203) 655-8683 for more information. A food truck at ROCKtoberfest 2020 is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of21
The Darien Land Trust is having registration for its sixty-fifth anniversary 10K running challenge from noon until 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Register at darienlandtrust.org. The entry fee is $10. Participants are entered into a drawing for an Apple Watch prize, once they are registered. The winner will be announced Election Day, Nov. 2, on social media @darienlandtrust. The Running Challenge is a monthlong event that takes place from Oct. 1, through Oct. 31. Runners may enter as many times as they like to enjoy the scenic route, and increase their chances of winning the prize. Part of the route for the challenge is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21
The Darien Land Trust is having registration for its sixty-fifth anniversary 10K running challenge from noon until 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Register at darienlandtrust.org. The entry fee is $10. Participants are entered into a drawing for an Apple Watch prize, once they are registered. The winner will be announced Election Day, Nov. 2, on social media @darienlandtrust. The Running Challenge is a monthlong event that takes place from Oct. 1, through Oct. 31. Runners may enter as many times as they like to enjoy the scenic route, and increase their chances of winning the prize. Part of the route for the challenge is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of21
The Darien Land Trust is having registration for its sixty-fifth anniversary 10K running challenge from noon until 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Register at darienlandtrust.org. The entry fee is $10. Participants are entered into a drawing for an Apple Watch prize, once they are registered. The winner will be announced Election Day, Nov. 2, on social media @darienlandtrust. The Running Challenge is a monthlong event that takes place from Oct. 1, through Oct. 31. Runners may enter as many times as they like to enjoy the scenic route, and increase their chances of winning the prize. Part of the route for the challenge is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21
The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge to students studying digital media at Norwalk Community College, NCC. Norwalk Community College students are recently shown during the filming of a video in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of21
The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge to students studying digital media at Norwalk Community College, NCC. Norwalk Community College students are recently shown during the filming of a video in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21
The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge to students studying digital media at Norwalk Community College, NCC. Norwalk Community College students are recently shown during the filming of a video in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
14 of21
The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge to students studying digital media at Norwalk Community College, NCC. Norwalk Community College students are recently shown during the filming of a video in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21
The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge to students studying digital media at Norwalk Community College, NCC. Norwalk Community College students are recently shown during the filming of a video in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
17 of21
The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge to students studying digital media at Norwalk Community College, NCC. Norwalk Community College students are recently shown during the filming of a video in Darien.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21
The Darien Arts Center, and the Darien Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the second annual ROCKtoberfest outdoor fall event at Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Road in Darien, to benefit the Arts Center, and the Department. The event will feature three musical guests, family-friendly activities and food, drink, and craft vendors, from noon until 6 p.m., Oct. 2. Parking, and admission is $25 per car. Walk-in admission is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at darienarts.org. Musical guests Shotdown, Waller and Doug Allen are performing at the concert. The raindate is Oct. 9. Call (203) 655-8683 for more information. A family is shown at ROCKtoberfest 2020.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
20 of21
The Darien Arts Center, and the Darien Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the second annual ROCKtoberfest outdoor fall event at Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Road in Darien, to benefit the Arts Center, and the Department. The event will feature three musical guests, family-friendly activities and food, drink, and craft vendors, from noon until 6 p.m., Oct. 2. Parking, and admission is $25 per car. Walk-in admission is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required at darienarts.org. Musical guests Shotdown, Waller and Doug Allen are performing at the concert. The raindate is Oct. 9. Call (203) 655-8683 for more information. The Exit Ramp band is shown performing at ROCKtoberfest 2020.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
21 of21
Students recognized for academic excellence
Three Middlesex Middle School students were recently recognized for academic excellence and honored by The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth in Baltimore, for achieving high honors in the talent search process.