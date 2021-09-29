Community news: Rocktoberfest returns to Darien, and more

Three Middlesex Middle School students were recently recognized for academic excellence and honored by The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth in Baltimore, for achieving high honors in the talent search process.

Roman Gagliardi, Logan McIntyre, and Henry Nardi have been honored for exceptional performance on the SAT, and ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the talent search. The talent search uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world, and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.

The Darien Advocates for Education of the Gifted will host an information session on Zoom at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21, for current seventh and eighth grade families who wish to learn more about the The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth program.

Project Search coming to Darien

The Darien YMCA is partnering with Abilis and the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services to bring Project Search to Darien. The Darien YMCA will be the host site.

The program facilitates the teaching and learning process by immersing young adults in the workplace. Interns participate in three, unpaid internships throughout the program, explore a variety of career paths and acquire marketable skills.

A training program is included with a nine-month internship for young adults, ages 18 to 30, with developmental disabilities. It is targeted for individuals, whose goal is competitive employment.

Registration is required at https://www.abilis.us/project-search.html.

An information session is taking place at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 6, at the Darien YMCA, 2420 Post Road, in Darien for attendees.

For more information, visit https://darien-ymca.org/project-search-abilis/, or contact the Darien YMCA’s Director of Youth Development and Special Need Programs Suzanne Richards at 203-655-8228, or via email at srichards@darien-ymca.org.

Past Darien Arts Center president’s art exhibit on display

The work of Lisa Thorén, a mixed media artist, is currently on exhibit in the Darien Arts Center gallery lobby.

Thorén is a Silvermine Guild member, and was a past president of the Darien Arts Center.

Inquire in the Arts Center’s office at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the town’s hall, or call 203-655-8683, to purchase art or to find out more. Forty percent of proceeds will support the Arts Center.

Rocktoberfest concert returns

The Darien Arts Center and Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the second annual ROCKtoberfest outdoor fall event from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Highland Farm, 560 Middlesex Road in Darien.

It benefits the Arts Center and the department. The event will feature performances from Shotdown, Waller and Doug Allen, as well as family friendly activities, food, drink and craft vendors. The activities will include chalk drawing, and mural painting by visual arts instructors from the Arts Center, strolling magician Steve Dane, and performances by Arts Center dancers.

Parking and admission is $25 per car. Walk-in admission is $5 per person. Tickets are available at darienarts.org.

The raindate is Oct. 9. Call 203-655-8683 for more information.

Darien Land Trust having 10K running challenge

The Darien Land Trust is hosting its 10K running challenge which spans Oct. 2 to Oct. 31.

Register at darienlandtrust.org or at the Rocktoberfest. The entry fee is $10. Participants are entered into a drawing for an Apple Watch once they register. The winner will be announced Nov. 2 on social media @darienlandtrust. Runners may enter as many times as they like to enjoy the scenic route, and increase their chances of winning the prize.

The 10K loop, which was created to celebrate the Land Trust’s 65 years of preserving land in Darien, takes runners past five conserved meadows, fields and woodland properties. The loop begins at Highland Farm, crosses Hanson Road to Waterbury Field and continues up Hollow Tree Ridge Road to the Ford Property, Mandel Preserve, and Hollow Tree Ridge Road Meadow. The route of the event then winds past Stephen Mather Road to reach the rural Mather Meadows on Brookside Road in the town and then circles back to Highland Farm.

Darien TV79 announce winners of student video project

The television production talents of area students will be on display on Darien TV79 as the town’s government television station has concluded a “Best of Darien” video challenge project to students, who are studying the area of digital media at Norwalk Community College.

The 30 to 60 second video spots highlight Darien scenes like Tilley Pond, the Darien Library, the Darien YMCA, shoppers on the Post Road main road in the town, and the town’s beaches. The videos will run for many weeks on TV79. Visit https://vimeo.com/user/36218936/folder/5810159 to view the videos.

The entries were judged by TV79 Program Director Jim Cameron and other members of the TV79 advisory board. A $100 prize for the best of “The Best of Darien” will be split by the two winners, Jacqueline Ramirez and Olivia Naimoli.

Housing program looks at development

T he Darien Talks Housing is hosting a webinar, “Let’s Hear from the Developers,” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Darien Talks Housing, The Regional Plan Association and The Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity are hosting it.

It will include Todd McClutchy, of the JHM Group, which developed The Heights and The Royle in Darien; Joan Carty, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Development Fund; and Charlie Janson, an attorney with Robinson and Cole who played a role in developing Clock Hill Homes in Darien.

People can register for the Zoom event at https://www.fccho.org/events-trainings-workshops/darien-talks-housing-3.