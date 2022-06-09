Community news: Mentor from Darien celebrates the year she spent with her ‘Little Sister,’ and more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Darien resident Susan Garafoli, who is a Big Sister adult mentor, celebrated the approaching end of the school year with her mentee.

She takes part in a youth mentoring program sponsored by the Bridgeport school system and managed by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut.

Garafoli’s Little Sister mentee is Phaidra Saint-Germain, who lives in Bridgeport.

The two recently joined many other mentors and mentees from the program for a celebratory luncheon at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut hosted the event, which included giveaways, table bingo, trivia games and multiple bonding moments.

Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani, and Andy Fleischmann, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, joined the celebrants for lunch and offered remarks.

Storytellers to lead Juneteenth event at library

The Darien Library will celebrate Juneteenth with the Ubuntu Storytellers, who will share their personal stories, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the community room.

The program, presented with the Norwalk Library, is geared toward adults.

The Ubuntu Storytellers is a diverse group of Black, brown and mixed-race professional storytellers. They will share their messages of triumph and jubilation, but also their experiences with discrimination, racism and microaggressions.

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/juneteenth-celebration-ubuntu-storytellers.

Fall classes open at the DAC

The Darien Arts Center is now enrolling students for classes in the fall.

In the fall, it is offering dance classes for ages 3 and up in ballet, hip hop, Broadway dance, and teen lyrical and contemporary. Visual arts classes for children include cartooning digital illustration, drawing/painting, mixed media, and collage, and caregiver and me create.

Adults can choose from colored pencil drawing and fun workshops, including a sip and paint. Martial arts classes are available for all ages.

Private music lessons are available in piano, voice, guitar, string, flute or percussion instruments. There are also group classes in ukulele and guitar or a Caregiver and Me: Music class.

Registration is also open for summer camps and classes in dance, visual arts, music and martial arts.

Registration is available by visiting darienarts.org or calling 203-655-8683. The arts center is located at 2 Renshaw Road.

Student earns arts scholarship

Darien High School senior Sydney Roland is the recipient of the 2022 Ginny Wright Scholarship from the Darien Arts Center.

Roland plans to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The arts center awards the $2,000 scholarship to a senior who will continue their study of visual arts or design in college. It is given in memory of a talented artist, dedicated volunteer and generous benefactor, Virginia Wright.

The arts center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs.

CT Angels are tourney champs

Darien’s Connecticut Angels 14 and under softball team clinched the title of Connecticut Pride of Bridgeport at the sixth annual Summer Lead Off Tournament held over the weekend.

The middle school students played seven game over two days and bested the New Canaan Rams, 8-2, in the title game.

In the photo, in the fron are: Vivian Knott, left, and Claire Willing, right. In the back row from left are: Lucy Millones, Mia Michaelson, Bella Zawacki, Emily Montesano, Caroline Baldwin, Bailey Halvorsen, Eve Christie, Emma Hamilton, Lilly Romanowski and Coach Emily Clark. Not pictured are Kate McCloskey and Hadley Hazelton.

Mather to host bluegrass quartet

The Mather Homestead is welcoming the local bluegrass quartet On the Trail for a concert on the lawn at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The group is back by popular demand, performing for a third time.

The band features Austin Scelzo, a former music teacher at Darien’s Middlesex Middle School Music,on the fiddle and vocals; Tom Polizzi on mandolin and vocals; Matt Curley on bass; and Charlie Widmer on guitar and vocals.

Concertgoers should bring their own blankets, chairs and beverages.

Tickets, $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers, are available at www.matherhomestead.org. The Homestead is located at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.

Show celebrates emerging artists

The Mather Homestead will host the opening night of the 2022 Darien Alumni Art Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Food, drinks and live music will be provided to celebrate emerging artists in Darien.

An artisan fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the grounds at 19 Stephen Mather Road.

For more information, visit www.matherhomestead.org.

Darien Heritage Trail adds sites

The Darien Heritage Trail will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday and on Saturday for the next heritage sites on the trail.

The public is invited to attend. The ceremonies Friday will be at 9 a.m. at the site of Battle of the Post Road at Hindley School, with students and administrators; and at 10 a.m. at the Noroton River Cemetery.

On Saturday, the ceremonies will be at 9 a.m. at Tilley Pond Park, with the Friends of Tilley Pond providing coffee and donuts; and at 10 a.m. at Rings Eng Landing, with the Friends of the Gorham Pond.

The trail was created by the Bicentennial Committee, with the Darien Monuments and Ceremonies Commission and local historians.

The Darien Foundation awarded the project a $40,000 grant. For information on the event and parking, visit darienfoundation.org.

Slow Down in Town is launched

The town of Darien has started its Slow Down in Town campaign to get drivers to travel more slowly this summer.

The traffic awareness campaign will be underway in June and through mid-July. It will focus on asking motorists to reduce their speed, put down their electronic devices and be more aware of pedestrians and cyclists.

To promote for Slow Down in Town, officials have been putting up signs, handing out stickers for local businesses to display and distributing materials to parents and students at all area schools. Fliers promoting the campaign will begin showing up in mailboxes in the next week.

The campaign is a coordinated effort by town leaders, local law enforcement, and members of the Darien Representative Town Meeting.

The success depends on the support of the entire community, First Selectman Monica McNally said. The No. 1 goal is to change the driving habits of motorists, Darien Police Commissioner Brent Hayes said.