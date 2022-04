The Students Against Destructive Behavior chapter at the Depot, Darien’s youth center, and the Darien Police Association have announced their latest campaign, “Lock It Or Lose It.”

Anders Hansen, a member of the chapter and student at Darien High School, with assistance from the chapter’s advisors, Darien Police Sgt. TJ Moore and retired Darien Police Traffic Officer T. Courtney Isaac, has designed a bumper magnet hoping to encourage people to lock their cars.

Association to host greenhouse group spring gardening workshop

The Darien Community Association is planning its annual Greenhouse Group Spring Gardening Workshop for 10 a.m. April 19, with coffee at 9:30 a.m.

Attendees at the event, which will be held outdoors at 274 Middlesex Road, will divide and transplant perennial plants, prune shrubs and plant containers.

More information and registration is available at dariendca.org/gardening-activities.

Darien education advocates organization to host luncheon

The non-profit Darien Education Advocates for the Education of the Gifted is holding an April 21 luncheon featuring Brian Housand, Ph.D., at the Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Ave.

Housand is expected to discuss “Opening Doors and Breaking Down Walls: The Path Forward for the Gifted.”

The session is open to all parents and includes strategies designed to engage curiosity and imagination, confront perfectionism and build creative and productive gifted children.

Registration for the event is available at daeg.org. Spots are limited. Donations are put toward funding continuing education opportunities for district teachers.

Parkinson’s disease support group to host program

The Parkinson’s Support Group at the Atria Darien retirement community, 50 Ledge Road, is holding a program at 11 a.m. April 21 featuring Scott Parmelee, who will discuss the prescription medicine Duopa used for the treatment of advanced Parkinson’s Disease.

A lunch will follow the presentation.

People who are interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to Atria Darien Resident Relations Director Kate Bacon at 475-328-1909.

Barrett Bookstore to host local author poetry night

The Barrett Bookstore, 6 Corbin Drive, is hosting a local author poetry night at 7 p.m. April 21, in honor of National Poetry Month, which is April.

Confirmed authors for the event include: Aaron Caycedo-Kimura, Joan Kwon Glass, Charles Rafferty, Holly Russell and Tawanda Mulalu.

More information is available at barrettbookstore.com/event/local-author-poetry-night.

Local resident, teacher to celebrate release of his book

Darien resident Soon Wiley, a teacher at Greenwich Country Day School, is holding a book release party at 7 p.m. April 26 for his book, “When We Fell Apart.” The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Barrett Bookstore, 6 Corbin Drive.

More information is available at barrettbookstore.com/event/soon-wiley-when-we-fell-apart.

Wiley also has a website at soonwiley.com.

Bookstore joining forces with about 900 others

The Barrett Bookstore in Darien is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on April 30 with several programs. Three local authors already have been confirmed for the event: Valerie Bolling, Jane Green, and Deborah Royce.

There will also be special partnership opportunities with other stores and promotions from a friend of the association, Zibby Owens, that are related to her 22in22 campaign.

More information is available at barrettbookstore.com/event/independent-bookstore-day-featuring-valerie-bolling-jane-green-and-deborah-royce.

School field trips return to Museum of Darien

The third grade students at Ox Ridge Elementary School recently visited the Museum of Darien on a field trip to learn about the history of the town.

The Museum, 45 Old Kings Highway North, is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Admittance is free but the museum suggests a $5 per person donation.

More information is available by visiting museumofdarien.org, or by calling 203-655-9233.

Museum of Darien Lecture to highlight art colonies

Amy Kurtz Lansing, curator of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, will offer an overview of the artist colonies that developed in Connecticut at 4 p.m. April 24 at the Museum of Darien, 45 Old Kings Highway North.

The lecture, “Impressionist Artist Colonies in Connecticut: Old Lyme, Cos Cob and Mystic,” will complement the latest art exhibit housed by the museum, “State of Inspiration: Connecticut’s Art Colonies.”

The exhibit features 40 works of art by top Connecticut impressionist artists and will run through the conclusion of the summer 2022 season.

Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Visiting the exhibit is free of charge although the museum suggests a $5 per person donation. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Registration for the lecture is available at museumofdarien.org, or by calling 203-655-9233.

Local professionals host luncheon

Jeanne Collins of JerMar Designs and Integrative Medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu teamed up recently to host a special luncheon for four at Collins’ New Canaan home. The four women were selected from those who participated in Takayasu’s 10-Day Detox in January.

The luncheon was held during the afternoon where guests enjoyed finger food and conversation focusing on wellness and the importance of surroundings — homes, friends and family, daily habits and meals, and general lifestyle. The discussion also examined how in a busy life, women need to “fill their cup” with things that lift the spirit, the significance of friendships and how lifestyle can be visually represented in the beauty and comfort of the home’s environment.

The luncheon, prepared by Lisa Clarke of Soirée, a Stamford-based private catering company specializing in healthy, wholesome home cooking, showcased recipes from Takayasu’s new book, “Plants First.”