The Darien Library and the Museum of Darien are welcoming historian Walt Woodward for a lecture at 7 p.m., on Tuesday about Connecticut’s early witch hunts.

Register on the library’s website for the event at darienlibrary.org/event/5194.

Woodward will begin the lecture with a protestant reformation and trace its history through the Hartford Witch hunt of the 1660s. Those trials and executions preceded the ones in Salem, Mass. by a generation.

Woordward will also show how Connecticut’s govenor at the time, John Winthrop, Jr., and his friend, Rev. Gershom Bulkeley, intervened to transform Connecticut from New England’s most aggressive witch hunter to a colony that ended executions for witchcraft 30 years before they began at Salem. Along the way, he will answer questions about the early witch hunts, and explain why almost everyone in the 1600s believed that witchcraft was very real and dangerous.

Darien Thrift Shop having designer boutique shopping night

The Darien Community Association is having a designer sale from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.

The inventory will include a selection of premium designer and better brand clothing, bags and shoes at thrift shop prices.

All profits will support the Darien Community Association’s mission, and scholarships for Darien High School students.

Visit dariendca.org, or call 203-655-4552 for more information about the Darien Thrift Shop.

The Darien Thrift Shop’s normal hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The thrift shop is located at 996 Post Road in downtown Darien.

Carnival-themed book fair happening

The Ox Ridge Elementary School in Darien is having a carnival-themed book fair event from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at the school at 395 Mansfield Ave. There will be a special opening at 4:30 p.m., each day, for people who need a quieter shopping experience.

The event will feature best selling books, classics, and new releases for children. The fair is one of Ox Ridge Elementary School’s largest fundraisers. It is used to supplement the school’s curriculumn with field trips, and other enrichment programs.

Event looks at impact pandemic lockdown had on children

The Darien Library and the Darien Special Education Parent Advisory Committee are presenting a “Moving Past COVID-19 Isolation” virtual event at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday. It will help parents understand and navigate the impact that lockdown isolation during the coronavirus pandemic may have had on their children.

Dr. Peter McAllister, who is a board-certified neurologist, will address best practices for evaluating and treating anxiety, depression and migraines in school-age children. He will also discuss the psychoeducational impact of isolation and insecurity during the pandemic from the virus, and available interventions, including medication.

Register on the library’s website for the event at darienlibrary.org/event/5340.

Registration for new visual arts classes open

Registration is open for new visual arts classes, and workshops at the Darien Arts Center for both adults and children. Offerings include a mixed media and collage class for students, who are in first through fourth grade, and a calligraphy workshop for adults. Students practice in the Darien Arts Center’s visual arts studio.

Visit darienarts.org, or call 203-655-8683 to register for the classes. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road in Darien, behind town hall.

A class titled: “Paint and Paste: Mixed Media and Collage,” will meet from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. from Oct. 21, through Dec. 16. The cost will be $220. The students in the class will use a variety of materials including, paint, magazine clippings, fabric and imaginations to create personalized collages with Darien Arts Center instructor Erika Caputo.

In a class titled: “Introduction to Blackletter, (Gothic), Calligraphy Workshop,” students are asked to bring some creativity and excitement to addressing their holiday cards for 2021, with Darien Arts Center instructor Moki Kokoris. Blackletter, which is often called Gothic, or Old English, is a letterform that has a lot of impact, and contrast artistically. The class will meet Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class will be $165.

DAR chapter participating in day of service

Darien’s Good Wife’s River DAR Chapter is collecting items for the Nicolas A. Madaras Home for Female Soldiers, Forgotten Heroes in Bridgeport this month.

New items needed include pajamas, blow dryers, twin or full bed sheets, blankets, pillows, pillow cases, laundry detergent and storage bins. Any of these items can be dropped at 15 Chasmars Pond Road, or by calling 203-656-0857 for pick up by Oct. 23. All donations are greatly appreciated.

The collection is part of the chapter’s way to honor the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’ Service to America, which coincides with the organization’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890.

Coincidentally, Oct. 21, marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Nicolas A. Madaras Home for Female Soldiers, Forgotten Heroes, which offers specialized transition housing unique to homeless female veterans, as well as offering a sanctuary of peace and safety to these women and their children.

DAR Regent, Nicole Gorman, Vice Regent, Tracy Root along with members Rebecca Siciliano and Karen Polett are spearheading this collection.