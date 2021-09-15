Community news: Housing series returns and more

The Darien public access television station, TV79, has unveiled a new, standalone website, DarienTV79.com.

The new website lets people search videos by committee names and date. There is also access to more than 2,500 meeting videos stored on Vimeo, one-click access to the week’s most recent shows, a link to the television station’s livefeed in primetime scheduling, a complete playlist of all meetings by committee, the ability to toggle between the meeting video, and the meeting agenda, and an easy signup for the television station’s weekly emailed TV79 Program Guide.

The television station’s chief technology officer, Cecil Wade, designed the website. The town, the Optimum Cable company’s television subscribers and grants from the nonprofit organization, the Darien Foundation, funded the website.

Darien Scouting program open houses set

The Darien Scouting program is having an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until noon, Oct. 2, at the Scout Cabin, which is located at 140 West Ave. Attendees will be able to see the scouts in action, participate in hands-on activities, and learn more about the scouting program. Programs are up, and running now. New Scouts can join anytime. Visit darienscouts.org, or email darienscouts@gmail.com for program and registration information.

Nurse speaking at community association event

The Darien Community Association is hosting Emily Fawcett, a Darien native and a nurse returning from Haiti, where she has been helping with earthquake disaster relief in the country. Fawcett will speak at the association’s Information and Inspiration: “Behind the Scenes of Frontline Healthcare: Emily Fawcett on Choosing Hope Over Despair,” in person event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Fawcett will be talking about health care during times in challenging circumstances in Africa, Haiti and New York City.

It costs $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Pre-payment is required by Sunday. Register online at https://dariendca.org/information-and-inspiration/, or 203-655-9050.

Fawcett is a Class of 2007 graduate of Darien High School and was an Emergency Medical Technician, EMT, with the Darien EMS, Emergency Medical Services Post 53, has been interviewed by Oprah.

Duplicate bridge open game returning

The Darien Community Association’s DCA’s, duplicate bridge open card game returns at 12:30 p.m. on Monday with the association’s Duplicate Bridge Director Tom Hunter teaching the game to attendees again. The game will be a drop-in play type of format and costs $13 per open game, without an association membership requirement, to help players obtain more points in the game. Hunter will be using hands from the card game, so hand records will be available to keep tallies. Games will be formed in layers. Hunter will be available before, and after the game for questions and discussion. Hunter will require proof of a COVID vaccination. The association has purchased new bidding boxes, boards and cards for its bridge players. The association is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.

Flower arranging workshop bringing summer indoors

The Darien Community Association is having a “Flower Arranging Workshop: Bring Summer Indoors,” event from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with Allie Callan, a Darien resident, and floral designer from the New York Botanical Garden certificate program. Materials will be provided. All containers, soil, and plants will be supplied. Attendees will be making their own floral arrangements under Callan’s guidance, and are asked to bring their own hand clippers if they have them.

It costs $45 for members and $55 for the public. Prepayment is required by noon on Monday. The maximum enrollment for the program is 15 people. Register online at https://dariendca.org/flower-arranging-workshops/, or 203-655-905, ext. 10.

Darien, Fairfield County Talks Housing series returning

The next season of the Darien Talks Housing series begins at 7 p.m., Tuesday, when the series returns for a second season of community conversations with planning, zoning, and housing experts, elected officials, change makers and people, who are interested in attending the webinar. Fairfield County Talks Housing is partnering with The Regional Plan Association, and the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity for the virtual event on Zoom about, “Are We Ready?: Meeting the Demand for Housing Affordability in Fairfield County.”

People will have the opportunity to take part in the conversation with Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi. Regional Plan Association data expert Ellis Calvin, and the association’s policy expert Moses Gates will join the panel discussion.

Register for the event at fccho.org/events, and clicking the words: “Fairfield County Talks Housing.” The series began in December 2020 to bring people fact-based conversations about housing and zoning matters.