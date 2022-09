This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Hindley Elementary School held its annual party known as the Hindley Bash on Friday, Sept. 16, on the field to celebrate and officially kick off the 2022-23 academic year.

Families gathered to enjoy pizza, games, live music and a Kona Ice Truck as adults and children alike met up with friends after the summer break.

Runners step off in Road Race

Over 150 runners stepped off Sunday from Pear Tree Point for the 5-mile race in the 42nd annual Darien Road Race event.

The 5-mile race and its accompanying 1.5-mile Fun Run raised funds to benefit the Community Fund of Darien , which partners with nonprofit organization that provide, youth, and family social services programs in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford.

Patrick Dooley of Darien defended his title in the Darien Road Race, winning in a time of 25:49. Darien’s Jennifer St. Jean was the first woman to finish the 5-mile race in a time of 31:31. The fastest finisher of the 1.5-mile Fun Run was Darien’s William Bremer, 15, in a time of 9:42.

Members of the Darien High School Blue Wave boys lacrosse and football teams and girls soccer and field hockey teams participated as runners and volunteers to raise awareness for mental health. Nonrunners also enjoyed the family-friendly event, which featured energizing music from DJ Eric Shoji, a silent auction, face painting, cornhole and temporary tattoos.

For results and photos, visit www.communityfunddarien.org .

Yacht Club hosts Hahn-Speight wedding

Abigail Grace Hahn and James Arthur Speight IV were married Sept. 17 at the Noroton Yacht Club in Darien with Petr Speight, uncle of the bridegroom, officiating.

Hahn, 28, is a project manager with Salesforce Marketing Cloud. She is a daughter of Sara and William Hahn of Delray Beach, Fla., and Dorset, Vt. The bride’s father retired as executive vice president of Omnicom Group and is principal and owner of Centerboard Consulting. The bride’s mother is a referral Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Speight, 30 is associate director of Harris Philanthropies and was previously with the Robin Hood Foundation in New York City. He is the son of Rhonda Anderson-Speight and James Speight III of Silver Spring, Md. The bridegroom’s father is assistant director of buildings and structures for the Maryland National Park and Planning Commission. His mother is an educator in the Montgomery County, Maryland, school system.

Hahn graduated from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield. Speight graduated from The Landon School in Bethesda, Md.

The bride and bridegroom met at and graduated from Colgate University. Speight earned his MBA from the Wake Forest School of Business and is a member of Colgate’s Alumni Council. The couple enjoy annual strolls on Colgate’s Willow Path with their black pug, Willow.

The couple resides in Stamford.

Get a card for the Darien Library

The Darien Library is encouraging residents and individuals who work in Darien to register for a free library card.

All new patrons who sign up in September, which is National Library Card Sign-up Month, will be entered into a raffle for a bag of books chosen for the winner.

To register, you must be a resident of Darien, work full time in town or become a Friend of the Library by donating $300 or more to the library. Cardholders from any library in Connecticut may cross-register their card in Darien for library privileges.

When registering, Darien residents should bring proof of address, and employees should bring proof of employment. Registration may be completed online on the library’s website at www.darienlibrary.org or at the library at 1441 Post Road.

In addition to borrowing books, library card holders can borrow various museum passes, download digital content to their devices, use study rooms and computers, and access an array of digital materials on the Libby, hoopla Digital, LinkedIn Learning and ComicsPlus.

DCA offering class on Canasta

The Darien Community Association is offering a class to learn how to play the card game of Canasta on four Tuesday afternoons.

The class will run from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 27, and continuing on Oct. 4, Oct. 11, and Oct. 18 at the DCA at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.

Cost is $120 for members, $140 for nonmembers. Registration is due by Sept. 22.

The class is taught by Geri Rhoades. For more information and to register, visit dariendca.org/canasta .

Darien Scouts hold open house

The Darien Scouts held an open house event on Sept. 17 for boys, and girls in sixth through 12th grade at the Scout’s Cabin at 140 West Ave. in Darien.

Visitors learned about the Darien Scouting program’s high adventure trips, outdoor skill building, leadership development, and community service activities.

Parents met with Scoutmasters and chatted with Scout parents about the program’s benefits. For more information, visit www.darienscouts.org , or send an email to darienscouts@gmail.com.