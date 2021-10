The Darien Community Association is celebrating the return of its annual Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Parents and guardians can dress up their young children in costume and bring a bag for trick-or-treating at local merchants along the Post Road in Darien.

Participants are asked to meet at the parking lot next to the Darien Fire Department at 848 Post Road.

As a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Darien Community Association is encouraging the uses of masks at the event due to the number of participants and the crowds expected on the sidewalks during the event.

But the DCA said it will not hold its usual gathering in Tilley Pond Park after the parade this year due to the pandemic, but the organization said it hopes that part of the event will return in 2022.

For more information about the event, visit the Darien Community Association at dariendca.org, call 203-655-9050, Ext. 10, or send an email to info@dariendca.org.

Interested residents can also sign up at dariendca.org/moms-morning-in-childrens-activities/ to receive emails from the Darien Community Association with more details about upcoming monthly Mom’s Morning In events. Mom’s Morning In is a program for toddlers and preschool students and their caregivers.

The Halloween Parade event for the Mom’s Morning In program was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes offered for the game of Mah Jongg

The Darien Community Association is offering residents an opportunity to learn how to play the tile game of Mah Jongg with a class scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon on four Tuesdays: Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.

The class fee is $175 for DCA members and $200 for nonmembers. To register, visit dariendca.org/mah-jongg-classes/ or call 203-655-9050, Ext. 10, by Friday, Oct. 29.

Participants are also asked to order a 2021 National Mah Jongg League card by calling 212-246-3052, or visiting nationalmahjonggleague.org before the class begins. The card can also be found on amazon.com.

Mah Jongg instructor Donna Holt teaches the class. She has been teaching new students the basics of understanding the tiles in the game and the Mah Jongg card for over a decade.

The rules, strategies of play and game etiquette will be covered in the classes. Holt will guide the new players through a fascinating world of winds, dragons, dots and craks, offering strategies and encouragement to improve your game.

Holt learned Chinese Mah Jongg while living in Singapore, and she is now an avid U.S. Mah Jongg player.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect, with masks and proof of vaccination required before the beginning of the classes.

The classes will be held at the Darien Community Association at 274 Middlesex Road.

Barrett Bookstore hosts in-person author event

Dr. Katie Takayasu, a Darien resident and Stamford Health integrative medicine physician, will launch her first book, “Plants First: A Physician’s Guide to Wellness Through a Plant-Forward Diet,” at an author’s event at Barrett Bookstore.

The in-person event will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Barrett Bookstore at 6 Corbin Drive in Darien.

In her book, Takaysu draws on her clinical expertise and personal experience to share how plant-based nutrition can be helpful for living longer, preventing disease and managing chronic health conditions.

Takaysu also provides readers with tips about introducing plant-rich food into their lives in practical and easy ways. She also outlines a five-day detox program, along with easy-to-make recipes that range from main dishes to snacks and desserts.

Takaysu also teaches about plant superfoods to maximize their spending in grocery stores; how to listen to your body to meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs; obtaining enough protein and fiber; supplements to consider after food-based nutrition is optimized; and tips for making kitchen adventures fun and sustainable.

Known as Dr. Katie, Takaysu practice integrative medicine at the Center for Integrative Medicine and Wellness at Stamford Hospital. She says she helps patients heal naturally with acupuncture, mind-body medicine, botanical medicine, nutrition and lifestyle optimization.

Takaysu says she is also a champion of women’s health, with an interest in holistic approaches to perimenopause, fertility, pregnancy-related conditions and pain management for conditions from migraine headaches to irritable bowel syndrome. Her slogan is, “I treat the whole patient: mind, body and spirit.”

Space is limited, and RSVPs are required to attend. To reserve a seat, send an email to marketing director Page Berger at the Barrett Bookstore at pbbarrettbooks@gmail.com.

A proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of the event will be required for entry.

For more information on the event, visit www.barrettbookstore.com/event/dr-katie-takayasu-plants-first-physicians-guide-wellness-through-plant-forward-diet.

To purchase a copy of the book, visit www.barrettbookstore.com/book/9781628604429.