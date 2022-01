Grieb’s Pharmacy in Darien is showcasing the work of local artist Peter Saverine in an exhibit called, “Darien, I Like the Sound of it,” through the end of January.

The exhibit features eight prints that are inspired by local scenes. Each one is 18 by 24 inches.

Each piece of artwork is for sale for $300. The sales will benefit the Person to Person food pantry in town, said Grieb’s Pharmacy owners Debi and Chuck Hibben.

She called the display an “Off-the-Wall Holiday Art Sale,” saying that purchasers can take the artwork directly from the exhibit and take it home or give as a gift. The art exhibit changes as each piece of artwork is sold.

The artist and store owners are also making a joint donation of $50 from the sale of each painting to the food pantry as well.

The family-owned Grieb’s Pharmacy is located at 1021 Post Road in Darien.

Saverine previously sold his popular coastal artwork at Grieb’s to benefit Darien Emergency Medical Services, EMS, Post 53. Born and raised in Darien, he is the director of philanthropy at STAR Inc., Lighting the Way, a nonprofit organization that serves residents of all ages with intellectual, and developmental disabilities.

He is a self-taught artist whose bright seascapes capture familiar scenes along Long Island Sound, Nantucket, Mass., and Cape Cod, Mass. He is the author of “Jenny’s Pennies — A Nantucket Tradition,” a self-published children’s book about a mermaid at the Brant Point Lighthouse.

Saverine has an artist page at etsy.com/shop/luckypennyartworks.

Since 1968, Person-to-Person has been delivering on its mission to provide emergency assistance for basic needs and support for individuals and families as they move toward stability. Person-to-Person serves 28,000 residents in lower Fairfield County and operates three food pantries, including one in Darien.

Virtual event with authors of Chilling Thrillers

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore are presenting a “Chilling Thrillers: An Author Event,” a virtual event with four bestselling authors in the genre that will put readers on the edge of their seats.

The presenters will Debbie Babitt, author of “Saving Grace;” Lynne Constantine Shaw, co-author of “The Stranger in the Mirror;” Wendy Walker, author of “Don’t Look for Me;” and Hank Phillippi Ryan, author of “Her Perfect Life.

They will share stories of mysterious disappearances, forgotten pasts, shady characters and secrets galore.

It will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Register online at darienlibrary.org/event/5496.

Colgate students earn Dean’s Award with Distinction

The following students from Darien were recognized for earning the Dean’s Award with Distinction for the spring 2021 semester at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y.

All of the students received a term grade point average of a 3.6 or higher, while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the semester.

The students who earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction are:

- Henry Wilson, a political science major, who graduated from the Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass.,

- Campbell Matheis, a sociology major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Ellen Ferguson, a religion major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Grace Feingold, an English major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Kyle Fisher, an economics major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Anna Camp, a molecular biology major, who graduated from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan,

- Megan Smith, a mathematical economics major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Chloe Kosnik, an English major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Warwick Carter, an economics major, who graduated from Westminster School in Simsbury,

- Grace Klein, an educational studies major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Larsen Klein, a peace, and conflict studies major, who graduated from Darien High School,

- Jessica Steib, an environmental geography major, who graduated from King School in Stamford,

- Robert Cassady, a political science major, who graduated from Taft School in Watertown,

- Dennis Kennedy, a biology major, who graduated from Taft School in Watertown,

- Noelle Kennedy, an education major, who graduated from Darien High School, and

- Lauren Sulger, a sociology major, who graduated from Darien High School.

Student named to honors list

Alexander Pardo, a student from Darien, has been named to the fall 2021 Honors List at the Pomfret School.

To achieve the level of distinction, Pardo earned a grade point average of at least a 3.330, and received no grade lower than a B at the Pomfret School, an independent boarding and day school located in Pomfret in the northeast corner of Connecticut.