Four Darien High School seniors have been selected at candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The 2022 nominees are Anastasia Carey, Tam-Hao Nguyen, Katherine Wolters and Preston Yao.

They have been selected based on broad academic achievement, including scoring well on the SAT or ACT college admissions tests.

The Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the president, to recognize and honor some of the most distinguished graduating high school seniors in the country. Up to 161 students are named as presidential scholars.

Take home tea for Valentine’s Day

Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home? The Darien Community Association has organized a take-home tea with Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events.

Each gift bag will hold an afternoon tea box, signature cocktail mix to be mixed with sparkling water - or with sparkling wine, although that is not included — and a small posy of flowers. The afternoon tea box (perfect for one person) will contain a savory bite, tea sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream, and a selection of cakes pastries and sweet treats.

The gift bags, which come with a handmade tag, cost $40 for Darien Community Association members and $50 for everyone else.

Orders will be available for drive-by pickup only in the DCA main parking lot, 274 Middlesex Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11. For questions or to make other arrangements, call the DCA office at 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

To reserve a gift bag, you must register online by Feb. 9 or contact the DCA at dariendca.org/afternoon-teas/

Learn CPR and more with Post 53

Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53 is holding a “Save a Heart You Love” event on Saturday, Feb. 12, from noon until 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the ambulance service’s headquarters at 0 Ledge Road in Darien. It is part of American Heart Health Month, which celebrated in February.

Attendees will learn how to perform hands-only CPR, use an automated external defibrillator, perform choking interventions, and control bleeding. The actions can significantly increase the chances of survival in life-threatening scenarios, according to Post 53.

Beautify your home with a pro

Two interior design experts will sit down for a discussion of decorating secrets, seasonal flower arrangements, garden planning, and more, courtesy of a joint event from Darien Library and Barrett Bookstore.

Susana Salk, creator of the “Quintessence: At Home With” video series, will moderate the chat between Ashley Whittaker, author of “A Well-Loved House,” and Christopher Spitzmiller, author of “A Year at Clove Brook Farm.” Whittaker’s work is described as distinctively classic and sophisticated, but also inviting and warm.

Spitzmiller’s lamps, tableware and other ceramics are found in many chic A-list interiors, including the White House.

The free virtual event will take place Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. over zoom. Register for the event at www.darienlibrary.org/event/5499.

Talk set on Merritt’s bridges

Learn about local transportation history with a virtual talk at the Darien Library and the Museum of Darien on “Historic Bridges of the Merritt Parkway with Wes Haynes” on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.

Haynes is executive director of the nonprofit Merritt Parkway Conservancy and will examine the bridges’ design sources and iconography. A Stamford resident, he worked for 40 years in the field of architectural preservation.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5500.

Program pairs beer and desserts

The Darien Library will offer a virtual event called “Valentine’s Day Beer and Dessert Pairings” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, with Em Sauter, a beer expert, author and cartoonist.

The first 20 registrants will receive a trio of desserts from the Browne & Co. store at 865 Post Road in Darien.

Attendees will learn about and discuss how beer and desserts are made for each other.

Sauter is an international beer judge, public speaker and the founder of the website www.pintsandpanels.com.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5556.

‘Still Waters’ at Geary Gallery

For the month of February, the Geary Gallery in Darien will present “Still Waters, a serene exhibit of seascapes by artist Yaseman Tomakan of Cos Cob.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, Feb. 26. The gallery is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The gallery is at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. For more information, call 203-655-6633 or visit gearygallery.com.

Make flowers for Valentine’s Day

The Mather Homestead in Darien is hosting a Valentine’s Day Flower Arranging workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Participants can assemble a gorgeous Valentine’s Day arrangement for your honey or yourself!

Experts will demonstrate flower arranging techniques, then participants will get to work on original creations while enjoying a rosé prosecco (or another beverage) and time with friends. Cost includes all the materials needed along with a beverage.

The cost is $85 per person, or $400 for a table of five.

To register, visit matherhomestead.org/homesteading-workshops?mc_cid=00065386d2&mc_eid=b37c9a13b5.

The Homestead is located at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.

Learn more about ‘Love Poems’

Samantha Gault, the Mather Homestead’s resident literary guru, will lead a presentation on ‘Classic Love Poems,’ including the works of William Shakespeare, Robert Herrick, Andrew Marvell and more, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Poems will be provided. No advanced reading is required.

The homestead is located at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.

The cost is $15 for homestead members, or $20 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.matherhomestead.org/american-poetry?mc_cid=00065386d2&mc_eid=b37c9a13b5.

Adventure Guides gather for events

Fathers and children from Tokeneke and Royle Elementary Schools worked together for their second volunteer event of the year on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Grace Farms in New Canaan.

The families are part of the Darien YMCA Adventure Guides program, which brings fathers and their children together for a variety of activities to foster friendships. To join, contact the Darien YMCA at 655-8228 Ext. 1309.

Group members also gathered recently to rake the yards of town senior citizens and write welcome letters to Afghan children who have resettled in the New Haven area.

Local social worker Christine Castles organized the event at Grace Farms. Local dads Kevin Gregory, Kevin Swaggart, Mike Coggins and Tyler Lifton are troop leaders for the Y guides program at Tokeneke and Royle.

Talk scheduled on gender identities

The Darien/Norwalk YWCA Parent Awareness and the Middlesex Middle School Parent Association will host a presentation called “Embracing Gender Identities at Home and in School,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, via Zoom.

Registration is required at ywcadn.org.

The program is for parents of school-age children who wish to learn more about the gender diversity and fluidity. Studies have shown that students who feel safe to express their identities across the gender spectrum are more prepared to learn and are more likely to thrive in life and in school, organizers said.

The presentation will be made by Renee Reopell, director of gender diversity and resilience at the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut.

Workshop scheduled on folk music

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Nick Depuy will entertain and educate audiences about the American folk music genre in a workshop at the Mather Homestead on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. is for children ages 5 to 12, with another from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for adults.

The children’s concert is $10 per person. The adult concert is $25 per person and includes wine and other beverages.

To register, visit matherhomestead.org/music-at-mather?mc_cid=00065386d2&mc_eid=b37c9a13b5.

The event will take place in the Barn of the Homestead at 19 Stephen Mather Road.

Depuy will play folk songs from the 1940s through the present, from musicians including Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, and talk about the historical influences behind the songs.

He will also perform his original music. Depuy’s album, “Don’t Be Sorry,” is available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.