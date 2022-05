This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Vietnam veteran John Wolcott will be grand marshal of the 2022 Memorial Day Parade on May 30 the Darien Monuments and Ceremonies Commission announced.

Wolcott has served as treasurer and on the boards of the Middlesex Club and the Country Club of Darien, and is a former president of the Darien Men’s Association.

He will ride at the head of the parade, which will step off at 10 a.m. from the Goodwives Shopping Center and head up the Post Road to the Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery. A ceremony will be held there at 11:15 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

For information, contact the parade committee at 06820mayparade@gmail.com.

Food fair returns to benefit EMS Post 53

EMS Post 53 is holding a food fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30 at Tilley Pond Park in Darien.

It is the group’s signature fundraising event and will begin after the Memorial Day parade.

The fair will include food, live entertainment, games, ambulance tours and a silent auction. It raises money to support the Post’s expenses on patient care, member training and community training events such as Hands Only CPR and Stop the Bleed classes.

Post 53’s annual operating budget is 100 percent funded by donations.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations for $5 each:

May 13: Height’s Pizza, Tengda Asian Bistro and Bodega taco bar;

May 14: Vavala’s Deli, Ring’s End, Griebs Pharmacy and Darien Sports Shop;

May 15 and May 25: Palmer’s Market; and

May 21: Dunkin’ Donuts, Papa Joe’s, Heights Pizza and Tengda.

Tickets will also be available at William Raveis at 22 Old Kings Highway in Darien or by emailing fundraising@post53.org. To make a donation, visit https://post53.org/donate/.

RespectWorks to offer info on camp, mentoring

The Darien Domestic Abuse Council’s youth outreach program, RespectWorks, will present information about Camp Hope, a camp sponsored by The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport that is open to children throughout the state.

The presentation will be May 12 at the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road.

From 7:30 until 8:45 p.m., attendees can meet the campers, counselors, the director of the camp and the clinician for the camp, as well as learn about what makes the camp a place of healing for people ages 7 to 17.

Musicians to perform at benefit concert

The Kids Empowered by Your Support nonprofit organization will hold a KEYS Trio in Benefit fundraising concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Talmadge Hill Community Church at 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

It is the group’s first performance since the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature three faculty members from its Bridgeport program: Jenny Ong on piano, Corinne Metter on violin, and Madeleine Corliss on cello.

The concert will include music from composer Mendelssohn and beyond. The suggested donation is $20 per person to support the mission of KEYS to provide free music lessons and performance opportunities to under-resourced students in Bridgeport.

For more information about KEYS or the concert, visit keysmusic.org or call Executive Director Rob Silvan at 203-761-0150.

Darien Depot to hold talk on mental health

The Darien Depot will host a critical discussion about teen and adolescent mental health as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The panel discussion on “Getting Real About the Depression and Anxiety Epidemic Plaguing our Kids” will be at 7 p.m. Monday in the Darien Library’s community room. The event is free and open to the public.

The Depot’s programming is designed to support the adolescent population, which is reporting surging rates of depression and anxiety. Seating will be limited.

For more information and to register, visit dariendepot.org. A recording of the event will also be posted there later.

Registration opens for DAC’s summer camps

The Darien Arts Center has opened registration for its summer camps and classes for youngsters in the areas of dance, visual arts, music, cartooning and martial arts — and more.

The DAC will also offer summer dance classes for all ages — from prekindergarten through adult.

To register for camps or classes, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

OPUS launches Blooms for Campers

The nonprofit OPUS for Peron to Person announced the launch of its Blooms for Campers fundraising campaign, which helps to send low-income children to summer camp.

To make a donation to Blooms for Campers, visit https://give.p2phelps.org/campaign/opus-blooms-for-campers-2022/c397076.

OPUS will be outside William Pitt Sotheby’s Realty beginning at 10 a.m. June 4 distributing wildflower seed packets and bows to volunteers. The volunteers and their children will tie red burlap ribbons on donors’ mailboxes and storefronts throughout Darien. All donors will also receive wildflower seed packets as a symbol of gratitude for supporting the campership program.

The children in the campership program live in low-income households in lower Fairfield County and are referred through their schools.

To volunteer for the fundraiser, email the event chair Rica Wyman at rica.udani@gmail.com.

For more information about OPUS, visit https://opus4p2p.org and for more information about Person to Person, visit https://p2phelps.org.

Stamp Out Hunger postal food drive returns

Person to Person and the National Association of Letter Carriers are inviting residents to support one of the largest local food drives of the year as the Stamp Out Hunger Postal Food Drive returns on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Person to Person’s food pantries in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford are collaborating with local post offices for help with restocking.

Residents can leave food donations by their mailboxes at 9 a.m. Saturday. Letter carriers and food drive volunteers will pick up and deliver the donations to Person to Person.

For more information, including a list of needed items, visit https://p2phelps.org/stamp-out-hunger-food-drive-2022/.

The nonprofit serves 28,000 residents of lower Fairfield County with food pantries, clothing center, cssework assistance, emergency financial assistance, scholarships and camperships.

Darien arist to hold solo show

Darien artist Dana Goodfellow will hold a solo art show at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office at 165 Rowayton Ave. in Rowayton.

A Meet the Artist opening event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19.

Goodfellow is a Rowayton Arts Center instructor, former board member and a longtime exhibiting member.

Calling herself a colorist, she has has a keen sense of light that is the unifying quality and a primary focus of her paintings and prints. Goodfellow often paints in impressionist or abstract art modes. Her training has also been put in classical traditions.

The office will be open for art viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit goodfellowart.com.