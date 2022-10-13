Community news: Family therapist and author of book on parenting tweens speaks at Darien Library and more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien Library invites tweens and their parents to attend a three-part series on improving family connections.

Local family therapist and author of "Who Are You and What Have You Done With My Kid?" Amanda Craig will offer a space for families to come together to discuss common pressures and how they affect mental health and well-being. It is aimed at children ages 8 to 12 and their parents.

The first of the three-part series is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Darien Library’s Conference Room. It will focus on building family connections and becoming the secure base kids need.

The second session on Oct. 23 will cover what gets in the way of family connections and how to repair that.

The third session on Oct. 30 will be on learning from our past to understand the present.

The library asks that at least two members of a family attend together, and all family members are welcome. Attendance is not required at all three events.

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/family-workshop-dr-amanda-craig.

Craig is a licensed marriage and family therapist who has worked with individuals, couples and families in Darien and Manhattan for over 20 years. She is a recipient of the 2022 Darien/Norwalk YWCA Women of Distinction award.

Her new book, "Who Are You and What Have You Done With My Kid" is a guide to parenting tweens.

The book tackles the issue of keeping children close while helping them cultivate the confidence and resilience they will need to counter the influences of social media and a performance-based culture.

Darien Library digs into Gilded Age gardens

The Darien Library is hosting a virtual program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, on "Gardens of the Gilded Age" with garden designer, speaker and author Jana Milbocker.

Participants will be transported on an armchair tour of the gardens at the Newport mansions, Kykuit, Vanderbilt estates, Vizcaya, Untermyer Gardens, Nemours and others.

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/gardens-gilded-age-jana-milbocker.



Milbocker combines horticulture, design and travel tips to educate, inspire and delight new and seasoned gardeners.

She is the author of "The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast in 2018," "The Garden Tourist's New England" in 2020 and "The Garden Tourist's Florida: A Guide To 80 Tropical Gardens In The Sunshine State" in 2021.

Lecture to explore classified documents

The Darien Library is offering a program at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in its Community Room with historian Mark Albertson on the issue of classified and declassified documents and what constitutes secrecy.

Attendees will learn about the National Archives and Records Administration, how it preserves history and its function.

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/examining-classified-vs-declassified-documents-mark-albertson. Albertson is the historical research editor at Army Aviation magazine in Monroe and is the historian for the Army Aviation Association of America.

Quilt exhibit opens at the Museum of Darien

The Museum of Darien will host a new exhibit called "Bits and Pieces," featuring a number of historical quilts.

An opening wine and cheese reception for the show will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Tickets, $20 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers, are available at museumofdarien.org.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 25.

The exhibit will feature the Rail Fence Quilt, made of colorful silks and satins used in the linings of hats from the Norwalk Hat Factory; the Trowbridge Crazy Quilt, dated and signed in 1884 and featuring details that include the 1783 Washington Headquarters, Five Mile River and a Garfield campaign ribbon; and a Wholecloth Quilt, sewn in 1790 and the oldest quilt in the show.

It was found in 1950 in the Long Neck Point Road residence of Emily Nash Trowbridge of Darien. The very rare Wholecloth Quilt, made with green wool, was hand-pieced and hand-quilted to create a medallion pattern, and used a 34-inch loom to weave the green top.

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Admission is $5. The Museum of Darien is located at 45 Old King’s Highway in Darien. For more information, visit museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233.

Darien Old Timers celebrating 61 years

The Darien Old Timers Athletic Association is celebrating 61 years of honoring Darien athletes, providing scholarships for Darien High School students and supporting the town Social Services Department.

The organization will celebrate its anniversary at its annual sports awards dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Water's Edge at Giovanni's. The proceeds will benefit the association's mission.

The DOTAA was founded in 1961 by members of the Piedmont Club to recognize outstanding athletes in the Darien community.

The 2022 honorees will be Nigel Ekern, Lou Gesualdi, Paul Sellew and Steve Lauten, who will receive a posthumous award.

The Community Civic Award will go to Richard Koch of Darien EMS Post 53. The Outstanding Female Achievement Award will go to Anne Rodriguez Maguire, and the Outstanding Male Achievement Award will go to Mike Sangster, who was the DHS varsity football coach from 1987 to 1999.

Tickets are $85 per person or $850 for a table for 10. They may be purchased at darienoldtimers.eventbrite.com. To purchase ads in the program, contact Jim Jespersen at jdjespersen7@gmail.com.

East Coast Contemporary Ballet to perform 'Silhouettes'

The Darien Arts Center is hosting "Silhouettes," an all-new mixed repertory program from the East Coast Contemporary Ballet.

The program, marking the fourth season for the ECCB at the DAC, is set to music ranging from classic to contemporary.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the DAC's Weatherstone Studio.

Founded in 2019 by Claire Mazza, DAC dance director, and Alejandro Ulloa, East Coast Contemporary Ballet performs in Connecticut and New York. Producing original works, the company is committed to reaching diverse audiences and producing art that inspires.

For information and tickets at $35 per person, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. DAC students may purchase tickets for $20 at the DCA office at 2 Renshaw Road.