Community news: Darien votes in ‘Great Gingerbread Competition;’ Eagle Scouts honored and more

Voting begins in \u2018The Great Darien Gingerbread Competition\u2019 Fans of the \u201cThe Great British Baking Show\u201d on Netflix are invited to cast their vote to find Darien\u2019s own star baker via the Darien Library\u2019s \u201cThe Great Darien Gingerbread Competition.\u201d The competition began Monday and goes through Friday. Visitors to the Children\u2019s Library can vote for their favorite gingerbread house in the Peoples Choice Award of the competition. Participants were challenged to build their own gingerbread house at home, and then put their creations on display at the Children\u2019s Library. Patrons can also vote online through the library\u2019s Children\u2019s Library Instagram account @darienchildrenlibrary, for the Children\u2019s Library Instagram\u2019s Choice Award. The staff of the Darien Library will vote for their favorite houses for the Staff Choice Award. Swim and dive team grateful for parka donation The Swim and Dive Team at Darien High School is thanking the Blue Wave Booster Club for its recent donation of team parkas. Pictured wearing the new parkas are team captains and seniors, from left: Will Doran, Ryan Roberts, Jake Dansker, Max Scalise, Matthew Magnotta, and Thomas Dupont. The swimmers, divers, coaches and parents appreciate the Booster Club\u2019s support. The team\u2019s first home swim meet of the swimming and diving season is at 3 p.m. Thursday. Three Darien Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Dean Ambrose, Owen Coventry and John Friedrichsen of Darien were honored recently for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. The three scouts, who are members of Troop 53, were recognized in an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 7. The Eagle rank requires years of commitment to Scouting and community service. Scouts must hold leadership positions within their troop, earn 21 merit badges in a range of fields and lead a large community service project. The Darien Scouting program is open to all youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. Visit darienscouts.org for more information. Broadway comes to Darien for the holidays Dan Micciche, a member of the Darien High School Class of 2003 and the conductor of the Broadway show \u201cWicked,\u201d is bringing Broadway to Darien this holiday season. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the Noroton Presbyterian Church will host the second annual \u201cChristmas Tradition Meets Broadway: Hope is on the Way.\u201d The show is free, and open to the public. It will also be livestreamed at the church\u2019s website at noroton.church. Broadway performers taking part are: Tamar Greene from \u201cHamilton;\u201d Eryn LeCroy from \u201dPhantom of the Opera;\u201d Meghan Picerno from \u201cPhantom of the Opera;\u201d and John Riddle from \u201cDisney\u2019s Frozen.\u201d The show will also feature the church\u2019s Chamber Choir & Orchestra under the musical direction of Micciche and Dwayne Condon, the church\u2019s director of music and fine arts. Other performers include Jenifer Menedis, recording artist and performer; siblings Nicky and Sophia Condon, who are members of the Tutor Singers of Darien High School; Bryan Murray, a classically trained baritone with a master\u2019s from the Yale School of Music; and Olivia Manna, a classically trained mezzo-soprano, and a recent graduate of Purchase Opera. The Noroton Presbyterian Church is located at 2011 Post Road in Darien. Film historian focuses on \u2018It\u2019s a Wonderful Life\u2019 Film historian Brian Rose will examine the holiday classic \u201cIt\u2019s a Wonderful Life\u201d in a virtual event with the Darien Library at 7 p.m. Monday. Rose will focus on the story and what it says about problems related to post-war America. He will also look at the challenges of making the movie and discuss how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer. Directed by Frank Capra, \u201cIt\u2019s a Wonderful Life\u201d has been beloved for generations. The snowbound streets of the fictional town of Bedford Falls, the desperate travails of George Bailey and the discovery of Zuzu\u2019s petals have become traditional signatures of the holiday season. It has been voted as the most inspirational movie ever made by the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. To register, visit darienlibrary.org\/event\/5211. Library hosts Tween Book Club The Darien Library invites book fans between the ages of 9 and 12 to join the Tween Book Club for its virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Snack packs will be available for pickup at the library, starting Monday, Dec. 27. Participants can read any book that falls under the month\u2019s theme of \u201cM is for Mystery.\u201d Then chat with fellow book lovers about your mystery, share book recommendations, enjoy the snacks and find a safe space to share thoughts and ideas. The mystery story can be in any format: chapter book, audiobook, graphic novel or more. You don\u2019t have to finish the book to take part. To register, visit darienlibrary.org\/event\/5479. Academic Lecture Series returns The Academic Lecture Series will return to the Darien Community Association in January with the topic: \u201cThe Arctic \u2014 Deep Freeze to Hot Spot.\u201d Volunteers at the Darien Community Association have assembled global experts to present the series. The 2022 virtual series will feature four morning lectures and one evening lecture that will focus on the climate, politics and geopolitical tensions in the Arctic region. All of the lectures will be virtual. Registrants will receive an email with Zoom webinar access information the day before each lecture. The four Thursday morning lectures \u2014 Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 \u2014 will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $75 for DCA members and $100 for nonmembers for all four lectures. For a single lecture, the cost is $20 for DCA members and $30 for nonmembers. The evening lecture, which is a separate ticket, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. The cost is $20 for DCA members and $30 for nonmembers. Registration for the first lecture or the full series is required by Tuesday, Jan. 4, by visiting dariendca.org or by calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10. The deadline to register for individual lectures is due two days before each event. Participants are asked to purchase a subscription for each person in the household who will be viewing the lectures. Every January since 1956, the DCA Academic Lecture Series has brought topical, global issues in focus, offering attendees first-hand knowledge of the issues. The Darien Community Association thanks an anonymous donor for their support in underwriting the lecture series. Community Association matches gifts All monetary donations made to the Darien Community Association by Friday, Dec. 31, will be 100 percent matched by the nonprofit organization, according to the DCA. Donations to the DCA are tax-deductible to the extent that is allowed by law, according to the nonprofit. The Darien Community Association, located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien, is 100 percent privately funded.