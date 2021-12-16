Community news: Darien votes in ‘Great Gingerbread Competition;’ Eagle Scouts honored and more

Fans of the “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix are invited to cast their vote to find Darien’s own star baker via the Darien Library’s “The Great Darien Gingerbread Competition.”

The competition began Monday and goes through Friday.

Visitors to the Children’s Library can vote for their favorite gingerbread house in the Peoples Choice Award of the competition.

Participants were challenged to build their own gingerbread house at home, and then put their creations on display at the Children’s Library.

Patrons can also vote online through the library’s Children’s Library Instagram account @darienchildrenlibrary, for the Children’s Library Instagram’s Choice Award.

The staff of the Darien Library will vote for their favorite houses for the Staff Choice Award.

Swim and dive team grateful for parka donation

The Swim and Dive Team at Darien High School is thanking the Blue Wave Booster Club for its recent donation of team parkas.

Pictured wearing the new parkas are team captains and seniors, from left: Will Doran, Ryan Roberts, Jake Dansker, Max Scalise, Matthew Magnotta, and Thomas Dupont.

The swimmers, divers, coaches and parents appreciate the Booster Club’s support.

The team’s first home swim meet of the swimming and diving season is at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Three Darien Scouts earn the rank of Eagle

Dean Ambrose, Owen Coventry and John Friedrichsen of Darien were honored recently for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

The three scouts, who are members of Troop 53, were recognized in an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The Eagle rank requires years of commitment to Scouting and community service. Scouts must hold leadership positions within their troop, earn 21 merit badges in a range of fields and lead a large community service project.

The Darien Scouting program is open to all youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. Visit darienscouts.org for more information.

Broadway comes to Darien for the holidays

Dan Micciche, a member of the Darien High School Class of 2003 and the conductor of the Broadway show “Wicked,” is bringing Broadway to Darien this holiday season.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, the Noroton Presbyterian Church will host the second annual “Christmas Tradition Meets Broadway: Hope is on the Way.”

The show is free, and open to the public. It will also be livestreamed at the church’s website at noroton.church.

Broadway performers taking part are: Tamar Greene from “Hamilton;” Eryn LeCroy from ”Phantom of the Opera;” Meghan Picerno from “Phantom of the Opera;” and John Riddle from “Disney’s Frozen.”

The show will also feature the church’s Chamber Choir & Orchestra under the musical direction of Micciche and Dwayne Condon, the church’s director of music and fine arts.

Other performers include Jenifer Menedis, recording artist and performer; siblings Nicky and Sophia Condon, who are members of the Tutor Singers of Darien High School; Bryan Murray, a classically trained baritone with a master’s from the Yale School of Music; and Olivia Manna, a classically trained mezzo-soprano, and a recent graduate of Purchase Opera.

The Noroton Presbyterian Church is located at 2011 Post Road in Darien.

Film historian focuses on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Film historian Brian Rose will examine the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” in a virtual event with the Darien Library at 7 p.m. Monday.

Rose will focus on the story and what it says about problems related to post-war America. He will also look at the challenges of making the movie and discuss how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.

Directed by Frank Capra, “It’s a Wonderful Life” has been beloved for generations. The snowbound streets of the fictional town of Bedford Falls, the desperate travails of George Bailey and the discovery of Zuzu’s petals have become traditional signatures of the holiday season.

It has been voted as the most inspirational movie ever made by the American Film Institute in Los Angeles.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5211.

Library hosts Tween Book Club

The Darien Library invites book fans between the ages of 9 and 12 to join the Tween Book Club for its virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Snack packs will be available for pickup at the library, starting Monday, Dec. 27.

Participants can read any book that falls under the month’s theme of “M is for Mystery.” Then chat with fellow book lovers about your mystery, share book recommendations, enjoy the snacks and find a safe space to share thoughts and ideas.

The mystery story can be in any format: chapter book, audiobook, graphic novel or more. You don’t have to finish the book to take part.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5479.

Academic Lecture Series returns

The Academic Lecture Series will return to the Darien Community Association in January with the topic: “The Arctic — Deep Freeze to Hot Spot.”

Volunteers at the Darien Community Association have assembled global experts to present the series. The 2022 virtual series will feature four morning lectures and one evening lecture that will focus on the climate, politics and geopolitical tensions in the Arctic region.

All of the lectures will be virtual. Registrants will receive an email with Zoom webinar access information the day before each lecture.

The four Thursday morning lectures — Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 — will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $75 for DCA members and $100 for nonmembers for all four lectures. For a single lecture, the cost is $20 for DCA members and $30 for nonmembers.

The evening lecture, which is a separate ticket, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. The cost is $20 for DCA members and $30 for nonmembers.

Registration for the first lecture or the full series is required by Tuesday, Jan. 4, by visiting dariendca.org or by calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10. The deadline to register for individual lectures is due two days before each event.

Participants are asked to purchase a subscription for each person in the household who will be viewing the lectures.

Every January since 1956, the DCA Academic Lecture Series has brought topical, global issues in focus, offering attendees first-hand knowledge of the issues.

The Darien Community Association thanks an anonymous donor for their support in underwriting the lecture series.

Community Association matches gifts

All monetary donations made to the Darien Community Association by Friday, Dec. 31, will be 100 percent matched by the nonprofit organization, according to the DCA.

Donations to the DCA are tax-deductible to the extent that is allowed by law, according to the nonprofit.

The Darien Community Association, located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien, is 100 percent privately funded.