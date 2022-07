This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Caitlin Cronin, 13, who will be a freshman at Darien High School in the fall, and 16 friends raised $1,000 for the Grassroots Tennis and Education tennis program.

Caitlin raised the money through a tennis tournament she organized to benefit the program. The round robin doubles tourney, which was held at the Middlesex Country Club in Darien, got kudos from the program, which praised her on its Instagram account for her ‘incredible initiative.’

People interested in hosting their own event to raise money for the program can reach out to Samantha Hayes, the program’s Manager of Events and Communication, at samantha@ngtenniseducation.org for assistance.

Junior Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award

The members of the Tokeneke fifth grade Junior Girl Scout Troop No. 50421 have earned their Bronze Awards for successfully completing a camping badge, an eco-camping badge and an animal habitats badge along with a “Take Action Project.”

The troop celebrated the award with a campout.

The Girl Scouts also created a “Kindness Rocks Garden” in the courtyard of the Tokeneke Elementary School. Students in all grades of the school were able to design rocks for the garden that included positive messaging like “Be Kind,” and “Love All.”

The plan is to have incoming kindergarten students add to the rock messages when they enter the school.

The garden has been dedicated to former Tokeneke principal Mary Michelson who retired in 2021.

Community Fund to celebrate awards

The Community Fund of Darien will have its Community Investment Awards celebration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 13 at its headquarters, 274 Middlesex Road.

The celebration, which is open to the public, is designed to recognize local non-profit organizations in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford that focus on basic needs, community health, youth success and workforce development, said Jessica Anderson, the new Director of Advancement and Marketing at the non-profit.

Community Fund volunteers will also be honored.

Interested people can email the fund’s Community Investments Director Lisa Haas at lisa.hass@communityfunddarien.org.

Since its founding in 1951, the organization has distributed more than $20 million to local non-profit organizations and community initiatives.

More information is available at https://www.communityfunddarien.org.

Thrift Shop not accepting some donations

The Darien Community Association Thrift Shop will not be accepting donations of fall or winter clothing until September.

The organization has had an overwhelming number of donations and needs time to sort and organize them, staff said.

DCA gears up for Sidewalk Sales

The Darien Community Association is gearing up the Darien Thrift Shop for the town’s Sidewalk Sales set for July 14, 15 and 16. The Thrift Shop will have its offerings — some of which still have the original tags attached — on the front lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days.

Save the dates for DCA events

The Darien Community Association has announced some of its fall season of programming, with updates planned as more dates become set.

The Weekly Men’s Association meetings will resume at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

New duplicate bridge classes will resume at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Darien Community Association Thrift Shop Fashion Show will be held Sept. 15.

A demonstration on “Skyhunters in Flight: Birds of Prey” is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

The Greenhouse Group Fall Gardening Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 and Oct. 28.

Darien to be site of Fairfield County Dance Festival

The Thomas Ortiz/Dance company and the East Coast Contemporary Ballet company are bringing a free, public open air dance festival to Weed Beach, 155 Nearwater Lane, Darien at 7 p.m. July 26.

Rain date is July 27.

The dance festival is being held during six summer evenings in several locations, including in New Canaan, Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield and Bridgeport.

Other performances include 7:30 p.m. July 12 in Waveny Park, 677 South Ave., New Canaan; an entry fee may apply. For more information, visit the Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s website, stonc.org for details.

In Fairfield, the festival is set for 6 p.m. July 13 at the Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Road.

In Bridgeport, the festival is set for 6:30 p.m. July 14 at McLevy Green, 102 Bank. St.

In Norwalk, the festival is set for 6 p.m. July 21 at Mathews Park, 295 West Ave.

And in Westport, the festival is set for 6 p.m. July 27 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 19 Newtown Turnpike.