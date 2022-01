The Thriving Youth Task Force in Darien will present a virtual program on “Vaping, Edibles and the ‘New’ Marijuana: What Every Parent Needs to Know,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.

Local experts will discuss Connecticut’s new marijuana laws as well as marijuana’s effect on youth. The panel will include Darien Chief of Police Don Anderson; John Hamilton, president and CEO of Liberation Programs, an addiction treatment center; Susannah Lewis, director of community relations at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

The program will provide parents with information about how marijuana impacts the brain of a teenager, according to Thriving Youth program director Emily Larkin. The program will also provide parents with strategies for keeping open lines of communication with their teens about marijuana and substance use.

The Thriving Youth Task Force is a volunteer coalition that convenes local community organizations to promote and empower positive youth development, with the goal of reducing teen substance use.

For survey results or more information, visit The Community Fund’s website at communityfunddarien.org/thriving-youth-task-force.html.

To register for the program, which is required, visit communityfunddarien.org/tytf-programs-and-events.html.

Meteorologist to take on ‘Mighty Storms’

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will welcome Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist for CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, to discuss his book, “Mighty Storms of New England.”

The virtual program will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Fisher will talk about the most intense storms that have touched down in New England, including hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards, that have brought major cities to standstills and changed the region’s landscape.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5506.

Darien steps into ‘House of Dior’

The Darien Library will present a preview of the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, via a virtual program called “Step Inside The House of Dior” at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Art historian Page Knox will offer a close look at the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior and the House of Dior, examining their constantly innovative yet classic designs that reflect the changing nature of contemporary fashion.

An adjunct professor in the Art History Department at Columbia University, Knox also works in a variety of capacities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

To register, visit the library’s website at darienlibrary.org/event/5487.

Arctic lecture series continues

The Darien Community Association’s 2022 lecture series on “The Arctic: From Deep Freeze to Hot Spot” will continue with three more talks.

The virtual lectures — which will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 27, and at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 — are focused on the climate, politics and geopolitical tensions in the Arctic region. Two lectures have already been held

The third lecture of the series, scheduled for Jan. 20, will be feature Rebecca Pincus, an assistant professor in the Strategic and Operational Research Department at the Center for Naval Warfare Studies at the U.S. Naval War College. She will speak on the great powers and geopolitics in the Arctic region.

The fourth lecture of the series, set for Jan. 27, will feature Rachel Ellehuus, deputy director and senior fellow at the Europe, Russia and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Ellehuus will speak about the National Treaty Organization in the Arctic region.

The fifth lecture, scheduled for Feb. 3, will feature Anne-Marie Brady of the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, who will speak on China’s Arctic interests.

Tickets are available by visiting dariendca.org or calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10. Single lectures cost $20 for DCA members and $30 for nonmembers.

Registrants will receive an email with Zoom access information the day before each lecture. Participants are asked to purchase a ticket for each member of their household who will be viewing the lectures.

Mather to host in-person events

The Mather Homestead in Darien is hosting an in-person book club talk and a scholars lecture.

Gordon Hastings, a Mather Homestead docent, will lead a discussion on the book, “The Cause: The American Revolution and Its Discontents 1773-1793,” by Joseph Ellis at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Mather Homestead. The talk is part of the Mather Homestead Book Club series.

Thomas Wickman, associate professor of history and American studies at Trinity College and author of “Snowshoe Country: An Environmental and Cultural History of Winter in the Early American Northeast,” will speak on the topic of “Winter’s Past and Winter’s Future” at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Mather Homestead.

For more information, visit matherhomestead.org. The Mather Homestead is located at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.

Photo contest welcomes entries

Pic Darien, the seventh annual smartphone photo contest sponsored by the Darien Arts Center, has returned for 2022.

The contest is open for submissions at darienarts.org through March 18. The 2021 contest had over 400 entries.

The contest is open to residents and nonresidents. Photos can be taken anywhere in the following categories: landscapes; seascapes; nature and floral; food and drink; abstract and architecture; pets; travel; and family and friends. Entries will be divided into two groups: students under age 17 and adults over age 18.

The 2022 winners will be picked by eight local judges: Ben Larrabee, Terrie Wood, Jeffrey Wyant, Tom and Anne Geary, Megan Dey, David Wagner, Kris Barker and Peter Saverine.

The fee to enter is $10 per photo. Participants may enter multiple times.

First place $100 cash prizes will be awarded to students and adults in all categories. Winners will be announced April 8 at darienarts.org.

For more information, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Scouts hold online auction fundraisers

The first auction of 2022 for the Darien Scouts is now posted at the Auction Ninja website.

Check out the auction at auctionninja.com/darien-scouts and bid on unique items, furniture, jewelry, artwork, collectibles, sporting equipment, housewares and more. Most bidding begins at $1. The sale will begin to close at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

More auctions will be held throughout the year to benefit the Darien Scouting program, which has canceled its annual tag sale for two years due to COVID-19.

Visit darienscouts.org for information or to make a donation to the Darien Scouts.