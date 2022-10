This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien Community Association is preparing for this year's Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade as it continues a 28-year tradition for the town's youngest residents.

Preschool-age children are invited to dress up for Halloween and go trick-or-treating with their caretakers at local merchants along the Post Road in Darien.

Attendees should meet in the parking lot next to the Darien Fire Station at 848 Boston Post Road, which is across from Post Corner Pizza.

The parade of trick-or-treaters will step off at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, with kids, their caretakers and some very big bags for treats.

For more information, visit dariendca.org/moms-morning-in-childrens-activities/.

Darien Fire Department holds open house

The Darien Fire Department is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the firehouse at 848 Boston Post Road in Darien.

Members of the community of all ages are invited to drop by. For more information, call Darien Fire Department Vice President Shane Smith at 203-515-8593.

Person to Person seeks more volunteers

The nonprofit organization Person to Person, which serves Darien, Norwalk and Stamford, says it has volunteer opportunities available for residents who want to help others.

The organization's mobile food pantry, which has a new look with the organization's logo, has expanded to Norwalk and is seeking help.

The team could also use more help at all of the organization's sites, at: 1864 Post Road in Darien; 76 S. Main St. in Norwalk; and 425 Fairfield Ave. in Stamford.

Questions can be emailed to sarahdemark@p2phelps.org, or visit https://p2phelps.org/volunteer for more information.

Sip-and-paint workshop returns to Darien Arts Center

A sip-and-paint workshop will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Darien Arts Center.

Instructor Stephanie Lush-Mastriano will lead the evening class, which is a popular Darien Arts Center night out for adults.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own wine, or beverage of choice, and snacks for a relaxing and creative evening.

Each participant will paint a canvas with their interpretation of a floral still life set up in the Visual Arts Studio at the Darien Arts Center, located at 2 Renshaw Road.

The fee is $55 for the workshop, and all materials will be provided. All levels of arts skills are welcome.

For questions, call 203-655-8683 or visit www.darienarts.org.

NPR podcast host to discuss book at library visit

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will host National Public Radio podcast host Mary Childs at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, in the common room of the library at 1441 Post Road.

The event was rescheduled from Oct. 5.

She will discuss her new book, “The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost it All.” It is the story of Bill Gross, who was the co-founder of the Pacific Investment Management Co. — PIMCO — in 1971. The book examines the company and American finance over the past 40 years and how so few people have gained so much.

Childs is a host and correspondent of NPR’s “Planet Money” podcast and is also the recipient of the Thomas J. Watson Fellowship.

To register for the event, visit Darien Library’s website at www.darienlibrary.org/event/author-mary-childs-bond-king.

At Home In Darien offers invitation to luncheon

At Home in Darien, a nonprofit that works with the town's senior population, is holding its annual luncheon Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Darien Community Association at 274 Middlesex Road.

The organization helps seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes and in the community for as long as possible.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and all seniors in town are invited to attend for free.

Along with the luncheon, the event will feature author Allia Zobel Nolan, a former senior editor at Reader's Digest Children's Publishing who will be speaking about her book, "Laugh Out Loud: 40 Women Humorists Celebrate Then and Now ... Before We Forget."

The book features nostalgic and humorous coming-of-age essays from Nolon and 40 other funny women in the U.S. and Canada.

A 2019 Humor Indie Award winner, it was published in collaboration with the Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

Free transportation is available for the luncheon. Space is limited. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 21, by calling At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 or by emailing info@athomedarien.org. For more information, visit athomeindarien.org.