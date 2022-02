Pavana Attonito, a fifth-grader at Hindley Elementary School in Darien, won the national 2021 American Freedom Essay Contest.

The contest has been run by the Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia for the past 15 years in honor of Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17.

It marks the day in 1787 when delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the U.S. Constitution at Independence Hall.

Students were challenged to write about a particular American freedom, and how it makes people’s lives better. Hundreds of students submitted essays.

Attonito’s winning essay was titled “Freedom of Speech: The Right to Read.” It focused on the value of the freedom of expression, as well as the detriments of banning books. She is an avid reader, who values access to diverse books.

She won a free field trip for her class to visit historic Philadelphia from the Constitutional Walking Tour, which offers guided tours and field trips. Her class will take a live and virtual field trip this spring, to complement the school’s social studies curriculum. It will highlight historic sites in Philadelphia, including the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and the National Convention Center.

Darien librarian takes top job at Wilton Library

Caroline Mandler, who has worked for the Darien Library for 11 years, will be the next executive director of the Wilton Library Association.

Mandler will take over the role on Monday, March 7. She will succeed Elaine Tai Lauria, who retired Jan. 31 after leading the organization for a decade.

Mandler worked most recently at the Darien Library as assistant director of operations, with responsibility for budgets, finance, fundraising, human resources, materials management, and strategic and capital planning. She planned and executed the Darien Library’s annual Campaign Fundraiser, and created and managed budgets for the Town of Darien, and the Darien Friends of the Library group.

She had served as the acting director of the Darien Library for two months in 2020, overseeing its initial reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown.

In her new role, Mandler will be responsible for all aspects of the Wilton Library’s operations, as well as future strategy and direction, donor relations, and fundraising. She will also work closely with the Wilton Library Association Board of Trustees.

Before joining the Darien Library, Mandler also worked in donor relations and management for nonprofit organizations in New York.

Moms of Military welcomes speaker

Moms of Military, a local community support group, recently heard from the first woman to serve as secretary of the Army in a hybrid event that allowed members to gather in-person or via Zoom.

New Canaan members Katherine Ong and Shannon Goetz hosted the event. Secretary Christine Wormuth spoke from the perspective of a parent, underscoring the challenges that moms face when their children serve in the military. It was the first event of 2022 for the group, which formed in 2018.

The members have created a network of local resources to provide comfort and support to moms, whose children are based all over the world.

New Canaan resident Jennifer Ahrens, who founded the group, organizes meetings with educational speakers and supports military awareness events in the town.

Learn the Black history of the Lower East Side

The Darien Library and the Museum of Darien joined forces for a virtual presentation on “Learn Who Built the Lower East Side” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5504.

The program will be presented with the Tenement Museum, which will provide a virtual tour of an exhibit on “Reclaiming Black Spaces.”

The exhibit highlights stories about the African Americans who shaped the Lower East Side of New York City as they made homes, started businesses and formed communities there.

Darien Library examines history of exercise

The Darien Library will welcome author Bill Hayes for a virtual talk called “Dive Into the History of Exercise” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5530.

Hayes’ most recent book, “Sweat: A History of Exercise,” tells the story of exercise, along with healthy practices, ancient exercises, and its ancient origins. He also explores the cultural and scientific history of why and how people exercise.

Hayes is also the author of “The Anatomist” and “How We Live Now, Insomniac City,” for which he also wrote the screenplay for a film adaption. It is currently in the works with the Hopscoth Features production company.

A collection of Hayes’ street photography, “How New York Breaks Your Heart,” was recently published.

For more information on Hayes, visit his website at billhayes.com.

Immaculate to honor priest, businessman

Immaculate High School in Danbury will honor Anthony “Tony” W. Cirone Jr. of Newtown and Monsignor Thomas Powers, pastor of pastor of Saint John Parish in Darien, at its 17th annual Spring Gala.

The event, “Together Again on Broadway,” will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. March 26 at the Amber Room Colonnade at 1 Stacey Road in Danbury. The event will feature dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, and a $10,000 cash raffle drawing.

Cirone will receive the Nancy K. Dolan Leadership Award, which was established in 2006 in honor of the first chairperson of the Immaculate High School Advisory Board. He has been an Immaculate board member since 2010 and is the managing partner of CironeFriedberg, a regional certified public accountant firm with offices in Bethel, Shelton and Darien.

Powers will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented to individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to the service of others. He attended Immaculate and was ordained a priest on May 24, 1997.

After serving as parochial vicar at Saint Theresa Parish in Trumbull from 1998 to 2001 and as the spiritual director of Saint John Fisher Seminary and chaplain of Trinity Catholic High School from 2001 to 2005, Powers was assigned to the Congregation for Bishops in Vatican City from 2005 to 2015.

In 2015, Powers returned to the Diocese of Bridgeport to serve as vicar general. Since October 2020, he has also been pastor at Saint John.

Visit immaculatehs.org/gala to purchase tickets, which cost $175 per person or $350 per couple. For more information, contact Jeannie Demko at jdemko@myimmaculatehs.org, or 203-744-1510, Ext. 158.