This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien VFW Post 6933 is hosting the 17th annual Darien/Norwalk Independence Day Push-n-Pull Parade stepping off from Darien High at 10:30 a.m. July 4.

Leading the parade will be the Post’s Color Guard. Joining them as honorary grant marshals will be winners of the various float and decorating competitions after awards are announced at 10:20 a.m.

In keeping with what has become an annual tradition, children will be riding bikes, scooters, wagons and non-motorized vehicles in the parade.

Families are encouraged to arrive at the high school, 80 High School Lane, between 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. to line up.

The parade will travel down Noroton Avenue and end at the VFW Post 6933, 205 Noroton Ave., in the parking lot adjacent to the Noroton Heights Fire Department and McGuane Field.

The festivities will continue at the VFW Post with food vendors and live entertainment, including the band Rockin’ Rhythms with Mr. Ray, and children’s activities including face painting and a selection of removable children’s tattoos.

The event is free and open to the public, although there is a suggested donation of $20 per family payable at the Post. The money will support the Post and its headquarters.

Five students to receive $54K in scholarship money

Five local Darien teen scholars were among 62 scholars statewide selected to receive a total of $54,000 in scholarship money by the Darien Board of Realtors courtesy of the Connecticut Realtors Foundation. The awards were part of the 2022 Raymond F. Gates Jr. Memorial Scholarship, established in 1976 in memory of Raymond F. Gates Jr. following his death in an automobile accident. Gates was the executive vice president of the Connecticut Realtors.

Since the scholarship was established, more than $1 million has been awarded to children of Realtors. This year, the Foundation received more than 100 applications.

The five local recipients are: John Gatt, Beau Hancock, Stella Meier, Alexandra Spataro, and Lily Donzeiser.

Gatt, the son of Realtory Meghan Gatt with William Raveis, is in his final year at the University of Florida majoring in economics. After graduating, he plans on attending law school.

Hancock, the son of Realtor Julia Hancock with Houlihan Lawrence, graduated from Darien High School this year and will attend Washington and Lee University in the fall.

Meier, the daughter of Realtor Darleen Meier with Houlihan Lawrence, graduated from Darien High School this year and will attend Brigham Young University in the fall where she plans to major in molecular biology.

Spataro, the daughter of Realtor Lauren Spataro with Houlihan Lawrence, graduated from Darien High School this year and will attend Gettysburg College where she plans to pursue a degree in education.

Donzeiser, the daughter of Realtor Michelle Donzeiser with Compass, graduated from Darien High School this year and will attend the University of California, Berkeley, in the fall where she plans to major in environmental sciences.

Darien students win at rowing championship

Two Darien rowers picked up a bronze medal as part of the Norwalk-based Connecticut Boat Club’s wins at the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship held over the past weekend at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

Caroline Krantz and Annika Nelson won their medal in the women’s youth 2 event.

Placing fourth in the women’s under 17 4x event were Caitlin O’Mara, Maddy Dodge, Sophie Bell, all of Darien, and Miya Lee of Wilton.

The regatta featured more than 2,000 rowers racing for medals in 43 events.

Connecticut Boat Club is a high-performance, nationally recognized all-girls youth rowing club based on the Norwalk River in Norwalk. It was founded in 2010 by its head coach Liz Trond.

The team includes girls in eighth through 12th grade representing area high schools including Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Westport, Wilton and Fairfield.

The club is considered a dominant force in youth rowing, bringing home medals from Youth Nationals, the US Junior National Team and Junior Worlds from 2010 to 2021.

For more information, visit https://ctboatclub.org.

Darien artist on display in South Norwalk art show

Darien artist Donna Collins’s abstract artwork is on display at the Art Annex CT gallery in South Norwalk from July 1 to July 17.

There will be a preview night on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm. After that, gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. or by appointment. (Contact Jane Seymour at jane@artannexct.com or 917-301-9963 to schedule.)

There is a preview night for the exhibit June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The art show, titled: “Abstractions,” is being presented by the Art Annex Connecticut gallery, also features Britt Bair of Rowayton and Ronnie Gold of Stamford.

Collins, an oil painter and trained landscape architect, creates works that celebrate nature and landscape.

Art Annex CT, formed in 2020 by Seymour and Andrea Letters to assist local artists with solo and small group shows has been awarded a temporary pop-up gallery space in South Norwalk from this year’s OnWashington Entrepreneur Contest. The space is owned by AGW SONO Partners.

For more information visit, /www.artannexct.com.

Geary Gallery in Darien presents July art exhibit

The Geary Gallery in Darien is presenting its July art exhibit featuring the vibrant landscape and floral paintings of Lori Eubanks, from Chambersburg, Penn.

Admission is free to the art exhibit, which runs from July 1 through July 30.

The gallery, at 576 Boston Post Road, is open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Darien painter earns top honor at Rowayton show

A Darien artist took home “Best in Show” in the “Big and Small” exhibition at the Rowayton Arts Center in Norwalk, on display through July 24 at 145 Rowaton Ave.

Lisa Thoren of Darien snagged the top honor for her painting “Above and Beyond.”

The all-media exhibition features artwork by exhibiting arts center members that are big, between 40 and 60 inches or as small as 12 inches and under.

The days, and the hours of the gallery are on Tuesdays, through Fridays, from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meg Tweedy and Laura Thoren served as co-chairs for the show, which was judged by Eric Jiaju Lee, a visual artist, educator, and associate director of the Sorokin Gallery in Greenwich.

RAC gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.. to 1 pm.

For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.