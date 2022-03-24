Community news: ‘Darien Neighbors, Global Players’ returns, and more

The Darien Community Association’s speaker series, “Darien Neighbors, Global Players,” returns for a fifth year.

Hear from industry innovators who call Darien home:

“Thumbs Up to Paws Up” on April 20: Tom Arrix, founder of Get Joy and former Facebook vice president, in conversation with Charlie Hannigan, managing director of Oak Hill Advisors, on April 20

“Women in Professional Sports Leadership” on May 12: Amy Brooks, president of team marketing and business operations and chief innovation officer at NBA, and Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships, in conversation with Jay Atler, an ESPN broadcaster

“From Magazines To Memes” on June 2: Bob Sauerberg, lead director at website Reddit and former president/CEO of Conde Nast, in conversation with Jeff Hamill, executive vice president of Hearst Magazines

All of the events start with a reception at 7 p.m., followed by a presentation at 7:45 p.m. You can attend in person or virtually. All in-person tickets include a wine reception.

Tickets for the series should be purchased by April 19 and are $80 for DCA members, and $120 for the public. Individual event tickets cost $30 for CDA members, $45 for non-members. Registration events for individual events vary.

Tickets can be purchased at dariendca.org or by calling 203-655-9050, extension 10.

Bubblemania comes to Darien

The self-proclaimed “comic bubble-ologist,” Casey Carle, and his one man Bubblemania show, are going to be at the performing arts venue at the New Beginnings Community Church, 65 Tokeneke Road, on April 3 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at darienarts.org for $25. Tickets may also be purchased to sponsor a local family.

More information is available by calling the Darien Arts Center, the event’s sponsor, at 203-655-868.

‘Yacht Rock’ returns after a three-year hiatus

The Darien Foundation has announced the return of its nautically themed event, “Yacht Rock Returns!” for April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The event, held at The Tokeneke Club on Butlers Island Road, is coming back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from the benefit will go toward funding grants awarded by the nonprofit.

Further event details are available at darienfoundation.org.

Ox Ridge plans school book fair

Ox Ridge Elementary School is going to have its annual spring book fair, March 29 and 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event at 395 Mansfield Ave. will be open to students and families.

Nominate a ‘woman of distinction’

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is seeking nominations for women who epitomize leadership in the areas of racial equity or social justice or who have worked to strengthen the community. They could be leaders, role models, agents for change or mentors. The YWCA also encourages people to nominate any woman who is an inspiration to others for the nonprofit’s 13th annual Women of Distinction Awards.

All nominations must be submitted no later than April 20.

More information and nomination forms are available online at ywcadn.org, or by emailing the chair of the Darien YWCA Board of Directors, Aidan Welsh, at aidan.welsh@ywcadn.org.

Art meets history

People will be able to explore a historical art colony in two special programs with the Darien Library, when art historian Page Knox delves into the history of the Cos Cob Art Colony in a virtual event on Monday at 7 p.m.

Registration is available for the lecture, which will take place over Zoom, at darienlibrary.org.

Want to learn about the history of libraries?

The Darien Library and the Museum of Darien joined forces to present an evening that explores the public libraries in Connecticut, with Executive Director of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy Wes Haynes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the library’s community room at 1441 Post Road.

Registration is available for the “History of Connecticut Libraries” program at darienlibrary.org.

Lecture to explore life of Brahms

The Darien Library will present an evening that will explore the life, and the music, of the composer Johannes Brahms on Wednesday at 7 p.m., in the community room of the library.

Professor Gil Harel will discuss Brahms’ background, and his early music compositions, along with the meeting that would change Brahms’ life.

Registration is available online at darienlibrary.org.

Authors discuss their novels

Author Nita Prose will be discussing her new novel book, “The Maid,” a Clue-like, locked-room mystery, on March 31 at 7 p.m. Prose, a longtime editor, will be in conversation with Ann Leary, the author of a memoir and four novels including “The Foundling,” her latest book.

The online event, which will take place over Zoom, is co-sponsored by The Darien Library and Barrett Bookstore. Registration is available at darienlibrary.org.

Copies of both women’s books are available for purchase at Barrett Bookstore, 6 Corbin Drive.

Poetry event honors Women’s History Month

The Mather Homestead, 19 Stephen Mather Road, is going to have an American poetry event on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Educator Samantha Gault will lead the discussion, bringing historical context to the work “Book of Myths” and walk attendees through the poems to make them accessible and interesting to people.

Registration is available at matherhomestead.org. No advanced reading is required.

Tickets for non-members are $25. For Mather Homestead members, the cost is $20.

Descendant of famed architect to speak

The Mather Homestead is going to have a free joint lecture with the Garden Club of Darien on Wednesday at 7 p.m. about the famed “Father of American Landscape Architecture.” Jonathan Olmstead will speak about one of his forefathers, the landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead.

Jonathan Olmstead will highlight the life and works of his ancestor. The presentation will include visuals like photos and architectural renderings.

Registration for “Celebrating 200 years of Frederick Law Olmstead” is available at matherhomestead.org.