Community news: Darien Library to hold mini-golf fundraiser, host author, make sourdough starter

The Darien Library’s annual Mini Golf Fundraiser is returning for the seventh year.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6. The cost is $5 per player.

Advance reservations are required to ensure spacing between groups. Tee times can be reserved at darienlibrary.org/minigolf.

Players of all ages are invited to putt their way through 18 holes of a miniature golf course that will be set up throughout the library at 1441 Post Road.

The event is organized by members of the Darien Library Board of Trustees Fundraising Committee. All proceeds will go directly to the purchase of books, movies and technology as well as in support of programming.

For more information, visit darienlibrary.org/minigolf or call 203-669-5231.

Squash teams go to nationals

Two teams from the Darien Squash Middle School Program competed in the 2022 U.S. Squash Middle School Team Nationals competition in Philadelphia.

The event took place from Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.

Middlesex Middle School students Rhodes Van Duyne, Raam Krishnan, Mason Kraus, Andrew Eiref and Harry Curran placed second in Boys Division 3.

The team of Savannah Moxham, Sean Roberts, Caroline Koons, Libby Meyer and Olivia Davis competed in the Boys/Mixed Division 1 and placed fifth.

Darien Squash is dedicated to the growth and development of the sport of squash among school age residents of town. The squash program welcomes participants at all levels. They play at the Ox Ridge Riding and Racquet Club in Darien, and the MSquash Sono in South Norwalk.

For more information, visit dariensquash.com.

Gallery displays ‘Serene Skies’

The Geary Gallery of Darien will present the work of artist Barbara Lussier in an exhibit called “Serene Skies” from March 2 through March 31.

The exhibit will feature Lussier’s landscapes.

The art gallery, located at 576 Boston Road Post in Darien, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

Call 203-655-6633, or visit gearygallery.com for more information.

Author speaks on ‘Gatsby’ retelling

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will welcome author Jillian Cantor for a virtual discussion of her latest novel, “Beautiful Little Fools,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The book offers a bold, feminist retelling of “The Great Gatsby,” told from the point of view of the female characters of Daisy, Jordan, and Catherine.

Cantor is also the author of “The Hours Count,” “Margot,” “The Lost Letter,” “In Another Time,” and “Half Life.”

To register for the event, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5569.

Learn how to make sourdough

The Darien Library is offering a virtual class on “Let’s Get Started With Sourdough” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Participants will learn how to create their own starter for dough — it’s never too late to jump on the sourdough bandwagon.

To register for the event and to find a list of needed items and ingredients, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5574.

Mather gives garden lessons

The Mather Homestead is offering a course called “Homesteading 101 Workshop: Grow Along” on Wednesdays in the Barn on its property at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.

The program, which already began, is offered Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

On Feb. 23, the topic will be “Pinching and Watering: Snapdragons, Stock.” On March 9, the session will be about “Succession Planting, Hardening Off: Zinnias, Cosmos and Phlox.” On March 31, the session is about “Direct Sowing, Planting Out: Poppies and Sunflowers.”

Local gardening enthusiast Ania Janis leads the program, which provides tips, instructions, plans and supplies needed to create a garden at your home.

To register, visit matherhomestead.org/homesteading-workshops?mc_cid=c49b1fdd99&mc_eid=b37c9a13b5.

Cameron to speak at Men’s Club

Jim Cameron, a 25-year Darien resident and commuter advocate, will speak to the members of the New Canaan Men’s Club on Friday, Feb. 18.

Cameron will speak about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted commuting; highway projects; and the impact of remote working on the Connecticut economy.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The speaker usually presents around 10:40 a.m., after the business portion of the session concludes.

The meeting will return to Morrill Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge. The meeting will continue to be available on Zoom as well. Masks required when entering the church and in the hallways. Full vaccination is required, so masks are optional in the auditorium.

Cameron is also the program director and co-founder of the Darien Government Access Television station and is known for his weekly column on commuting, “Getting There.”

In 1993, he joined the Connecticut Metro-North Rail Commuter Council, where he served for 11 years as its vice chairman and four years as chairman.

The Men’s Club has openings for new members. Residents who are 55 or older may email ncmens@ncmens.club for further information.

Weekend meals available for kids

A weekend meal program is available for children through the Darien Department of Human Services and a partnership with Filling in the Blanks.

Filling in the Blanks is a nonprofit organization that provides food on weekends to school-age children.

Each meal packet consists of a variety of nonperishable food items, such as oatmeal, granola bars, fruit cups, macaroni and cheese, canned food, tuna and chips.

The meal packets are distributed biweekly at the Darien Town Hall.

To find out if your family qualifies for the program, contact the Department of Human Services at 203-656-7328. For more information on Filling in the Blanks, visit fillingintheblanks.org.

DCA announces dates of spring events

The Darien Community Association has announced the dates for four of its popular spring events.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. on the association’s Great Lawn.

The Duo Spring Concert will be held Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. with live music for all ages to enjoy.

The Greenhouse Group Plant Sale will be held Friday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The annual sale, which raises funds to support the association’s mission, is the culmination of months of work by the Greenhouse Group volunteers.

The association’s Spring Afternoon Tea will be held Friday, May 20.

The nonprofit association is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.