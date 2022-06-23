Community news: Darien Library’s summer program offers challenges to readers of all ages, and more Staff Reports June 23, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12
The Darien Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in its 2022 summer reading program: “Expedition Blue Wave” for children, the Teen Summer Challenge for tweens and teens, and “Make a Splash” for adults. Readers have through Aug. 14 to read books and enter challenges for a chance to win prizes.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of12
The Darien Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in its 2022 summer reading program: “Expedition Blue Wave” for children, the Teen Summer Challenge for tweens and teens, and “Make a Splash” for adults. Readers have through Aug. 14 to read books and enter challenges for a chance to win prizes.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
The Darien Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in the library’s 2022 summer reading challenges program: “Expedition Blue Wave” for children, the Teen Summer Challenge for tweens, and teens, and “Make a Splash” for adults. Readers have until Aug. 14, from what began June 20, to read books, and enter the challenges for a chance to win prizes.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of12
The Darien Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in its 2022 summer reading program: “Expedition Blue Wave” for children, the Teen Summer Challenge for tweens and teens, and “Make a Splash” for adults. Readers have through Aug. 14 to read books and enter challenges for a chance to win prizes.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Teens in Darien High School’s Theatre 308 student-led theater club are award winners again. From left in the top row are: Morgan Lindell, junior; Katie Koslow, sophomore; Sam Baiocco, junior; Katie Keating, junior; Luke Ryan, junior; and John Raskopf, junior; and from left in the bottom row are: Ellie Best, junior; Aiden McDonnell, junior; and Grace Sandoval, freshman.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of12
Teens who take part in the Darien High School’s Theatre 308 student-led theater club are award winners again.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Teens who take part in the Darien High School’s Theatre 308 student-led theater club are award winners again.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of12
Teens who take part in the Darien High School’s Theatre 308 student-led theater club are award winners again.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
12 of12
Library launches summer reading challenges
The Darien Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in its 2022 summer reading challenges: “Expedition Blue Wave” for children, the Teen Summer Challenge for tweens and teens, and “Make a Splash” for adults.