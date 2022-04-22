Community news: Darien Library inviting patrons to test new, better interactive catalog, and more Staff Reports April 22, 2022
The curator, Amy Kurtz Lansing, of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, is going to offer an overview of the artist colonies that previously developed in the town, and also the Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob, and the town of Mystic in Connecticut, on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m., at the Museum of Darien. A photo is shown, for the happenings.
The Darien YMCA is going to host a free, public, and open to the community healthy kids day, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children in front of a sign for the event, is shown.
The Darien Community Association is going have a concert, May 1, at 4 p.m. at the association’s 274 Middlesex Road building in the town, where the non-profit organization’s Duo Piano Group will be performing their spring concert, as their next concert, which is titled: “Many Hands Make Music Bloom." A photo for the concert, is shown.
The Darien Library is inviting people, who love poetry, to attend a special poetry program, and series by the name of The Poet’s Voice, with poet BJ Ward, on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m., in the library’s conference room. A previous photo of part of the library, is shown.
Next neighbors, global players speaker series talk postponed
The Darien Community Association’s “Darien Neighbors, Global Players” speaker series is planning to host Tom Arrix and Charlie Hannigan at a later date, after the two had to cancel their April 20 discussion.