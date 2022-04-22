Community news: Darien Library inviting patrons to test new, better interactive catalog, and more

The Darien Community Association’s “Darien Neighbors, Global Players” speaker series is planning to host Tom Arrix and Charlie Hannigan at a later date, after the two had to cancel their April 20 discussion.

The non-profit organization will alert residents when the two guest speakers will appear once a firm date is set.

Residents invited to pick up compost in Earth Day giveaway

Darien residents are invited to pick up a bucket or two of nutrient-rich food scrap compost between 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Darien Recycling Center, 126 Ledge Road.

The event will celebrate Earth Day — April 22 — and the town’s successful food scrap recycling program. Residents have diverted more than 140 tons of food from the general waste stream since the initiative began in October 2018.

Participation in the food scrap program is not required to take compost.

The compost will be next to the transfer station building in the town. Volunteers will be available to help at the event. Residents with questions can email recycle@darienct.gov.

Any leftover compost will be available for pick up April 30.

Memorial Day parade announced

Darien will hold its Memorial Parade on May 30.

Stepoff will begin at 10 a.m from the Goodwives Shopping Center, then march up the Post Road to the Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery where, at 11:15 a.m., the town will hold its traditional commemoration ceremony to honor those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Any organization interesting in marching or is looking for information about the parade should contact The Darien Monuments and Ceremonies Commission at 06820@mayparade@gmail.com.

Terry Gaffney is the Chair of the committee.

Senior living residence to have a slice of Maplewood coffee cake, event

The Maplewood Senior Living residence in Darien is holding a “Slice of Maplewood,” event from 7 to 10:30 a.m. April 28 at the residence, 599 Boston Post Road.

Attendees can get a tour and grab a cup of coffee and a slice of coffee cake compliments of the culinary team.

RSVPs are asked to be completed by April 26 and sent to Cary Jackson, Maplewood Senior Living Director of Community Relations and Business Development at dariencrd@maplewoodsl.com or by calling 203-202-9883.

Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter DAR to put on high tea

Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a high tea May 6 with Bigelow Tea Ambassador Betty Johnson on the Terrace at the Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Ave.

The members will meet briefly at 11:30 a.m. to elect officers and chairmen for the 2022-25 term. The high tea will be served at 12:15 p.m. Johnson will speak at 1:15 p.m.

Members and their guests are encouraged to attend. More information is available at 203-656-0857.

Secure connections six meeting series to begin

“Secure Connections,” a series of six Tuesday meetings for mothers of young children, will hold its first meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 26 at the Mather Center Barn, 19 Stephen Mather Road.

The group is designed to provide mothers the opportunity to make new connections with other mothers in the community, share their experiences and to learn from their peers.

A Darien based clinical social worker, Meaghan Hetherington, will facilitate the group.

The series will run for six weeks through May 31.

Registration, and more information is available by contacting Hetherington at meaghan.hetherington@gmail.com.

Darien YMCA hosting healthy kids day

The Darien YMCA, 2420 Post Road, is holding a healthy kids day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 featuring active play, educational activities, raffles, vendors, kayak rides in the pool, a fun run, snacks, rock wall, face painting and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available by contacting Darien YMCA Aquatics Director Amy D’Andrea at 203-655-8228, Ext. 1307, or visit the Darien Y’s Facebook page @TheDarienYMCA to RSVP.

Duo piano group to perform spring concert

The Darien Community Association’s duo piano group will hold its spring concert, “Many Hands Make Music Bloom,” at 4 p.m. May 1 at the association, 274 Middlesex Road.

Proceeds from the concert, which will feature works from Irving Berlin to Franz Schubert, help support the non-profit organization’s mission, including college scholarships for Darien High School graduates.

The performers will be: Yoko Araki, Elizabeth Drugge, Kathy Edwards, Fiona Hallinan, Michael Karpilow, Lisa Nakamura, Yasuko Uchida, Yuan Wang and Yuki Yamaguchi. Guest violinist will be Darwin Shen; the music director is Sandra Shaw Murphy.

Cost is $10 for members of the association, $15 for members of the public and free for those 18 and younger. Reservations are requested by noon on April 29 and can be made online at dariendca.org, or by calling the office at 203-655-9050, Ext. 10. Walk-ins are welcome.

Darien Library invites patrons to new catalog

The Darien Library is offering patrons a chance to beta test its new digital catalog — https://catalog.darienlibrary.org/?browseCategory=new — funded, along with a new website design, with a $49,000 grant from The Darien Foundation.

The beta test is the first part of a digital transformation expected to culminate with a new and improved website in May. The new catalog offers enhanced features to make it easier to find library materials, including suggested searches, automated recommendations and the ability to download borrowing histories.

Darien Library celebrating National Poetry Month

As part of National Poetry Month, the Darien Library is featuring poet BJ Ward for its 45th season of “The Poet’s Voice” program, set for 2 p.m. April 24 in the conference room at the library, 1441 Post Road.

Ward is the 2022 Poet’s Voice poet. The series has previously brought Pulitzer Prize winners, Nobel Prize recipients and Poets Laureates to Fairfield Country libraries for public readings.

Registration is available online on the library’s website, https://www.darienlibrary.org/event/5657.

Museum of Darien lecture to highlight art colonies

Amy Kurtz Lansing, curator of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, will offer an overview of the artist colonies that developed in Connecticut at 4 p.m. April 24 at the Museum of Darien, 45 Old Kings Highway North.

The lecture, “Impressionist Artist Colonies in Connecticut: Old Lyme, Cos Cob and Mystic,” will complement the latest art exhibit housed by the museum, “State of Inspiration: Connecticut’s Art Colonies.”

The exhibit features 40 works of art by top Connecticut impressionist artists and will run through the conclusion of the summer 2022 season.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members of the association. Visiting the exhibit is free of charge. The museum suggests a $5 per person donation. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Registration for the lecture is available at museumofdarien.org, or by calling 203-655-9233.